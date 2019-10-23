Ali Larter Speaks out on ‘Varsity Blues,’ Sequel and Amy Smart (Exclusive)

Ali Larter first captured the hearts of audiences as Darcy in the 1999 sports dramedy, Varsity Blues. And while fans would probably squeal in excitement over the thought of a sequel to the beloved high school classic, which raked in more than $52 million at the box office, Larter revealed exclusively to PopCulture.com how she finds it “nice” fans can watch the film and have “nostalgia for it” before leaving the burning question open-ended.

“Wow. What would that sequel be? I don’t even know. I mean, my goodness,” Larter questioned PopCulture.com before revealing she still keeps in contact on a regular basis with former co-star, Amy Smart, who played Julie Harbor. “Yeah, I still see Amy all the time. She’s a dear friend of mine and I think that that movie really kind of captured a moment for a lot of people. And I think that it’s nice that they can watch it and have kind of nostalgia for it.”

While the actress didn’t actually give a distinct “yes” or “no” on whether she wants to see a sequel or not, she did say that she’s familiar with the Varsity Blues reboot that’s suppose to release via Quibi, but admits she only knows about as much as the rest of the fans do.

“You know, I heard they’re doing that on Quibi,” she admitted. “I don’t know exactly what it’s going to be. I mean, I know it’s probably going to be a 10-minute episode … [but] I’m not sure what it’s going to be.”

Larter first entered the industry as a model at the age of 13 and since has been known for her roles in films, Final Destination, Final Destination 2, Legally Blonde and Varsity Blues. Throughout her entire career, she’s always looked fabulous from her physique to style, but when asked what’s the craziest thing she’s ever done to get in shape for a role, she admitted it worked, but wasn’t her favorite.

“Probably a juice cleansing, and I hate it and I don’t do it anymore. I just think it’s the worst,” she confessed before clarifying which type of cleanse she’s down for. “My favorite cleanse if I have to, it would be a glass of wine and a dozen oysters. I’ll take that over a juice cleanse any day of the week.”

Fans of the Reese Witherspoon-led comedy will remember Larter’s character Brooke Windham in Legally Blonde helped women stay in shape and keep their behind plump. However, that passion for fitness didn’t play into her real life at the time.

“I wasn’t really that much of a fitness person back then. I’d always work out, but I think that for me it really only shifted to becoming a huge part of my lie in the last like five to 10 years. Even in the last … two, three years, because for me it changed from, ‘Ugh, I’ve got to do this to be able to stay thin or whatever,’ to, ‘This is what you do because this is how you live your best life,’” the 43-year-old said. “When you take care of yourself in that way, it gives a mental shift and that, to me, [is] really what it’s about.”

Larter said the turning point for her was “simplifying” her life and “remembering what [her] priorities are” because she doesn’t like to twiddle her thumbs and waste time. Because fitness plays such a key role in her life now, she partnered with Orangetheory Fitness. The popular workout facility now has a documentory out about the company’s success and its founder, Ellen Latham, called Momentum Shift, something Larter finds super empowering.

“I think it’s incredibly empowering because when you think about Ellen and you think about this story, you know, this is what we need to see more of. I think it’s amazing and I hope that a lot of people get to see it and it inspires them to go and live their best life.”

The film tells the story of Latham, who was fired from her job at 55-years-old as a single mom without a clue of what she was going to do to create income for her family. Now, she owns one of the most successfull fitness companies today. Larter said she decided to partner with Orangetheory Fitness after her sister suggested she try it only to discover that guests are able to work at their own pace saying that “she loved the workout” so much she decided to continue going.