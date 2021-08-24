Alexandra Djavi, 24-Year-Old Actress, Found Dead in Her Home

✖

Russian actress Alexandra Djavi was found dead in her rented apartment in Siolim, a town in Goa, India on Friday. She was 24. Djavi, who made films in Tamil, was found hanging in the apartment. Police do not suspect foul play, but they are still waiting for an autopsy report, according to the Times of India.

Djavi was reportedly living at the apartment with her boyfriend. Police interviewed the man, who was out of the apartment at the time Djavi died, reports BollywoodLife. The actresses' body is at a mortuary while awaiting a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Russian consulate so they could conduct the autopsy, police said.

While Goa police do not suspect foul play, Vikram Varma, who represents the Russian consulate in Mumbai, has urged police to investigate a photographer he believes may have played a role in Djavi's death. In 2019, Djavi reportedly filed a sexual harassment complaint against a photographer in Chennai, the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

"I was informed that the woman had been hounded and blackmailed by a person in Chennai. After a preliminary inquiry, the Chennai police had found enough evidence to register an FIR and subsequently arrest him," Varma said, reports BollywoodLife. Varma added that there "may have other facets which are not clearly visible at this stage" of the investigation. The Russian consulate is following the case and will assist local police, Varma said.

Djavi was known for her work in the action movie Kanchana 3, released in 2019. She posted her last photo on Instagram on July 31. The post has become a venue for fans to share their condolences. "May your soul rest in peace," one fan wrote. "Miss you so much RIP," another commented. She had over 29,000 followers on Instagram.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.