Alexander Skarsgard Debuts New Look on Red Carpet

Big Little Lies fans, prepare to be shocked. If Alexander Skarsgard walked right past you on the street, you’d likely recognize him, right? That may not be the case anymore after the actor changed up his hairdo.

The 41-year-old debuted a shiny, bald head on the red carpet of the Volez Voquez Voyagez x Louis Vuitton event in New York. The Emmy award winner shaved the entire top of his head and left the rest of his hair short on the sides and the back of his head.

He kept his new look under wraps earlier in the day when he was spotted out and about in New York wearing a beanie, a likely attempt to cover up his new look before the fashion event later.

Skarsgard is currently working on his upcoming film, The Hummingbird Project, which we’re willing to bet is the reason for his drastic hair change. The movie is about a pair of “high-frequency traders” who go up against their old boss “in an effort to make millions in a fiber-optic cable deal,” according to IMDB.

You might remember Skarsgard rocking his full-length classic haircut as well as a full mustache when accepting his Emmy award for outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or movie for his role as Perry Wright in HBO’s Big Little Lies. That also happened to be the moment Nicole Kidman planted a kiss on his lips before he walked onstage.

“I did kiss [Skarsgard], but you gotta understand, I did everything with Alex,” Kidman later explained on The Graham Norton Show. “I’ve got an amazing, supportive husband who I love more than anything in the world, and I gave Alex a congratulatory kiss, and he’s like a mannequin.”

“I mean, not a mannequin,” Kidman said, laughing at herself before declaring, “I’m done.”