Alex Trebek’s Longtime Mansion for Sale for $7 Million

The longtime Los Angeles mansion the late Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek called home is now on sale for close to $7 million. His daughter, real estate agent Emily Trebek, listed the home with fellow Compass agent Renee Ogiens. Trebek passed away peacefully at the home on Nov. 8, 2020, following a battle with stage four pancreatic cancer. The legendary game show host was 80.

Emily, 29, and Ogiens are selling the Studio City, California home on behalf of Trebek’s estate for $6.995 million, reports PEOPLE. Trebek bought the home in 1991 for $2.15 million, reports Dirt. The Mediterranean-style home covers 9,993 square feet on a 1.46-acre lot. It has five bedrooms, seven full and four half bathrooms.

The home was built in 1923 and includes a 45-foot-long theater room. Other amenities include informal and formal dining rooms, several balconies, a bar, and verandas. The lot also includes a detached guest house with another bedroom and one and a half baths. There is also a rectangular pool with a spa and slide and several gardens in the backyard. Another spa was built into one of the home’s terraces. This was Trebek’s main residence, but he also owned a $1.3 million lakeside vacation home near Paso Robles.

Emily is the younger of Trebek’s two children with his second wife, Jean Trebek, 58. Trebek and Jean also shared son Matthew, 32. Trebek adopted his first wife Elaine Callie’s daughter, Nicky, 55, during their marriage. Trebek and Jean married in 1990, two years after they met.

Before his death, Trebek said he enjoyed spending more time at home during the coronavirus pandemic. He was too immunocompromised to leave during the early days of the pandemic, which began a year after he was diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer.

“I’ve just been doing little projects around the house, getting rid of stuff,” Trebek told PEOPLE in July 2020. “I have accumulated so much over the past four decades, it’s difficult to decide what’s got to go. My wife Jeannie has a great theory. She says if you haven’t used it in a year, it’s got to go. Well, I have things I haven’t used in 40 years! So I’m just tidying things up if you will.”

Meanwhile, Jeopardy! producers are still searching for a full-time host. Former champion Ken Jennings and actress Mayim Bialik have been splitting hosting duties this season. The show’s current champion, Amy Schneider, has now won an astonishing 39 games in a row.