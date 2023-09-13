Alex Trebek's Longtime Family Home Has Been Demolished

Alex Trebek's longtime Studio City, California home, which he lived in for nearly 30 years, has been demolished following the star's passing. It was just more than a year after the irreplaceable Jeopardy! host passed away from pancreatic cancer that his daughter, L.A.-based realtor Emily Trebek, put the famous house on the market for $7 million in January 2022. According to official records, the house sold for $6.45 million in May 2022, which is triple the amount Trebek paid for the house in 1991 when he purchased it for $2.15 million, according to TVInsider.

During Trebek's life, he lived in the Italian style Mediterranean home built in 1923 and was very passionate about fixing it up and repairing it. The property, which was situated on 1.5 acres in Fryman Estates, covered 10,000 square feet and included five bedrooms, nine bathrooms, and a number of luxurious living spaces. Additionally, there was a two-story entryway with dual staircases, a lounge under a dramatic rotunda, and a wet bar with gold and white accents.

An era has ended with the demolishing of the late #AlexTrebek’s 100-year-old home in Studio City, California. https://t.co/k1zJgMqNNt — TV Insider (@TVInsider) September 13, 2023

The media room was another highlight of the home, which comprised a library with a stone fireplace at one end and a movie theater at the other with crimson-colored carpet and drapes throughout. In the back, the property had a park-like setting with patios leading to a guesthouse, a fountain, and a swimming pool equipped with a slide. Beyond that is Wilacre Park, a 128-acre nature preserve. The compound lies about 30 minutes from Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, where Jeopardy! is filmed.

Now, the property has been torn down a little over a year after its acquisition and longtime Jeopardy! fans have been heartbroken by this development. "Noooooooooooo. I fondly remember him telling a story about blowing the leaves off the roof of this house w Michael Strahan. RIP Legend. Alex loved doing home repairs on this place, that was his 'thing,'" one fan wrote on the Jeopardy! Reddit forum.

"That makes me really sad. All those thousands of hours of labor he put into that house and it's all just…gone," said another. "During one of my tapings in the commercial break, Alex showed the audience a picture of the bathroom he'd just finished redoing (and this was after his diagnosis, so he did this while ill.) I remember thinking I wish he'd come renovate my bathroom, because it was gorgeous. This is sad," added another fan.

Alex Trebek hosted Jeopardy! for 37 seasons between 1984 and 2020, winning eight Emmy awards as the best host of a game show. During that period, the native Canadian was also awarded a star on both the Hollywood Walk of Fame and Canada's Walk of Fame.