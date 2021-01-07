Alec Baldwin Wishes 'Love of My Life' Hilaria a Happy Birthday Following Spanish Heritage Scandal

Alec Baldwin gushed over his wife Hilaria Baldwin in a sweet Instagram post to celebrate her birthday. In the photo, the two are surrounded by their children as everyone faced the camera for a happy, yet candid look. His post comes just weeks after he took to her defense after several online users questions her heritage.

"Happy birthday to the love of my life," he wrote. "To the only person in the world who brings me joy and peace every day. The person who is my home. My everything." Several of their fans took to the comment section to wish her a happy birthday as well. One person wrote, "Happy Birthday Hilaria!! I hope you have a wonderful day filled with lots of laughter & love!!" while someone else said, "I love it when men honor their wives like this! Happy birthday Hilaria."

While several wished her a happy birthday in both English and Spanish, several mentioned how much they miss her being on social media. "Looking forward to Hilaria's return to Instagram. Really miss her outlook and humor," while someone else echoed, "Happy Birthday Hilaria! Hope this nonsense stops soon for you! We miss you and the kids!"

Hilaria has been staying away from social media after a video of her started trending where her heritage was questioned. "We live in a world where we're hidden behind the anonymity of social media, and people feel they can say anything," Baldwin said in a lengthy Instagram video. "They want to spray it all over you and spit it all over you, their venom and their hate." While he didn't mention his wife's name, fans couldn't help but to assume that he was defending his her.

Hilaria went viral on Twitter just before the new year for allegedly using a fake accent, but she took to social media to address those allegations. Baldwin finished his statement by saying that things "have been said lately about people that I love" and that the "majority of what's been said... is false." The mom-of-five defended herself as well, explaining that since she is bilingual, that plays a huge role in it as well and explained her background to people.

"I've seen chatter online questioning my identity and culture. This is something I take very seriously and for those who are asking — I'll reiterate my story, as I've done many times before," she said according to CNN. "I was born in Boston and grew up spending time with my family between Massachusetts and Spain. MY parents and sibling live in Spain and I chose to live here, in the USA. We celebrate both cultures in our home — Alec and I are raising our children bilingual, just as I was raised. This is very important to me. I understand that my story is a little different, but it is mine, and I'm very proud of it."