Alec Baldwin Facing Yet Another 'Rust' Lawsuit

alAlec Baldwin is facing yet another lawsuit in the fatal Rust on-set shooting that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The actor and producer is named in a new lawsuit filed against him as well as the film's other producers by three Rust crew members who claim that the shooting incident caused them physical and psychological injuries, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

Dolly operator Ross Addiego, set costumer Doran Curtin and key grip Reese Price allege negligence and intentional infliction of emotional distress in the lawsuit, filed Friday in New Mexico against Baldwin, his El Dorado Pictures company and Rust Movie Productions LLC. "These injuries were caused by Defendants' failure to follow industry safety rules," according to the lawsuit. "Defendants cut corners; ignored reports of multiple, unscripted firearms discharges; and persisted, rushed and understaffed, to finish the film."

All three of the crew members say they witnessed the gunshot flash and have experienced "blast injuries" from the gun going off in the small church in which they were shooting. "Production of the gun-heavy western film required an experienced firearms expert and safety-minded leadership," Jacob G. Vigil, attorney for the plaintiffs, told PEOPLE in a statement. "Rust had neither. Instead, producers contracted an inexperienced armorer and set leaders with histories of safety violations."

In the lawsuit, Addiego is named as a crew member who provided first aid to director Joel Souza after he was non-fatally injured by the gunshot, while Curtin watched in shock as Hutchins "grabbed at her abdomen." The suit says, "Plaintiff Curtin put her hands on Hutchins' stomach, trying to find the source of Hutchins' pain and figure out what was going on. As the chaos continued, Plaintiff Curtin was ushered out of the church. Once outside, she collapsed from the effects of the blast and the shock of the shooting." The plaintiffs have since "independently sought support in dealing with their injuries which include, but are not limited to, insomnia, anxiety, depression, and symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder."

Baldwin is also facing another civil lawsuit from Hutchins' parents and sister as well as charges of involuntary manslaughter charges in relation to the cinematographer's death. The actor officially pleaded not guilty to the charges against him earlier this month in New Mexico's Santa Fe County First District court after prosecutors dropped the firearms enhancement charge originally brought against him. The enhancement charge would have given Baldwin a mandatory five years in prison had he been convicted. Baldwin still faces a charge of involuntary manslaughter that would carry a lesser sentence of 18 months if he is convicted.