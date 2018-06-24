Alec Baldwin Invites Melania Trump to Join His Donald Impersonation on ‘SNL’

Alec Baldwin has invited Melania Trump to join him on Saturday Night Live, hoping she’ll do a scene with him as he impersonates her husband.

Baldwin took to Twitter on Saturday, penning a sincere invite to the First Lady. Like many people, Baldwin worked within the assumption that Melania privately hates her husband, but is too afraid to say anything.

“Dear Melania- We know what you’re thinking,” the actor wrote. “What you’re feeling. You are quaking [with] anticipation. Shuddering [with] a strange, newfound courage. Come. Come over to the light. We will welcome you as a hero in ways you never imagined possible. And then do SNL [with] me. Sincerely, Alec.”

Baldwin’s impression of the president made him a regular fixture on SNL this season, and there is little doubt that he will return in the coming year. In another tweet not long after, he posted a photo of himself and Melania Trump smiling side-by-side at a public event.

We have a chair waiting for you in the @nbcsnl make-up room:



“We have a chair waiting for you in the [NBC SNL] make-up room,” he wrote.

Few doubted that Baldwin’s offer was a serious one. The producers of SNL would likely love to have the First Lady on the show if she was willing to mock her husband even in the slightest. The show has also typically implied that Melania is trapped in her presidential marriage, unable to speak out against her husband’s treatment or policies.

In May, Cecily Strong played Melania in a skit where she called President Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen, played by Ben Stiller.

“Hello, Michael? It’s me, Melania,” the fictitious first lady said. “Listen, I have a completely hypothetical question for a friend of mine, okay? If her husband is accused of crime, would she have to testify against him?”

“No,” Stiller’s Cohen answered uncertainly.

“But, could she? If she want to?” Melania asked hopefully.

In recent months, the American people have projected a huge spectrum of feelings onto Melania Trump. At the height of the Stormy Daniels controversy and other cheating scandals, she was seen as a stoic, patient wife, fighting for the remnants of her dignity. When she vanished from the public eye for nearly a month, some even worried that she had been intentionally silenced or relocated.

Yet this week, Melania was seen in a more sinister light when she wore a jacket with an apathetic slogan on her way to visit the immigrants detained in Texas.

“I REALLY DON’T CARE, DO U?” was painted onto the back of jacket. This was perceived as yet another sleight against the immigrant families who were detained and separated from their children at the border under the Trump administration’s new “zero tolerance” immigration policy.

A spokeswoman for Melania Trump assured reporters that the jacket was directed more at the “fake news” media, according to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, and was not an attack on immigrants at all.