Alec Baldwin Facing Another 'Rust' Lawsuit for Halyna Hutchins' Death

Alec Baldwin is facing another lawsuit tied to the on-set fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins in addition to involuntary manslaughter charges and a potential five years in prison if found guilty. The parents and sister of the late Rust cinematographer have filed a lawsuit against the actor, who starred in and produced the ill-fated western.

High-profile attorney Gloria Allred announced Thursday that she had filed a negligence and battery civil action Thursday on behalf of Hutchins' Ukraine-based family members. "We have filed a lawsuit today in Los Angeles Superior Court against Alec Baldwin, Rust producers, armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, first assistant director David Halls, and other defendants who may have been responsible for the death of Halyna Hutchins," Allred said, as per Deadline. "May she rest in peace."

While Baldwin has long denied he pulled the trigger on the prop gun that killed Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza, Allred said Thursday that "anyone who is responsible for her loss must be held accountable," quoting Hutchins' sister. Allred noted that Hutchins had planned to bring her relatives to the U.S. to escape their war-torn nation before her death, an attempt that has since fallen through due to her death.

"There has been no outreach by Mr. Baldwin, no apology," Allred answered when asked why this suit has been filed when Hutchins' husband and son reached a settlement in October 2022 in a wrongful death lawsuit with Baldwin and Rust producers. "We want accountability and justice for them." She continued, "The settlement was for Matthew and his child, and we are now representing others in the family, Mom, Dad and sister, and there has been no settlement for them."

Allred also represents Rust script supervisor Maime Mitchell in her November 2021 negligence suit against Baldwin and Rust producers, among others. Baldwin countersued amid the numerous civil suits facing him, citing harm to his career. Allred indicated Thursday she may move at some point to merge the two cases in her care.

Baldwin is also facing involuntary manslaughter charges in court. The actor's attorney, Luke Nikas of Quinn Emanuel, spoke out after the charges against his client were announced. "This decision distorts Halyna Hutchins' tragic death and represents a terrible miscarriage of justice," Nikas said in a statement at the time. "Mr. Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun – or anywhere on the movie set. He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds." Nikas added that his legal team "will fight these charges, and we will win."