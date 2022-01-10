Alec Baldwin Breaks Silence on ‘Rust’ Shooting Again in Raw Instagram Video

Alec Baldwin made clear that he is complying and cooperating with investigators in the wake of the tragic shooting on the set of Rust. Baldwin was a producer and actor in the film, reportedly holding the firearm that went off on set, ending the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

The 63-year-old actor posted his latest comments on Instagram to respond to rumors and accusations that he isn’t helping out with the investigation. Baldwin also sought to address several new developments, responding behind the wheel of his car.

“Any suggestion that I am not complying with requests or orders or demands or search warrants about my phone, that’s bull-, that’s a lie,” Baldwin says in the video. “They have to specify what exactly they want. They can’t just go through your phone and take, you know, your photos or your love letters to your wife or what have you.

“But of course, we are 1000 percent going to comply with all that. We are perfectly fine with that,” Baldwin continued. “The best way, the only way, we can honor the death of Halyna Hutchins is to find out the truth. That’s what I’m working toward, insisting on, demanding.”

Baldwin last spoke out in an exclusive interview with ABC News, a decision that some legal experts felt was questionable. For the 30 Rock star, he saw it as an avenue to cope with the situation and address many questions that lingered over the accident.

“I’ve had more people who have been kind and thoughtful and generous of spirit than I’ve had people who are malignant about the death Halyna Hutchins,” Baldwin says in the video. “I’m not afraid to say that, and to couch that in some euphemisms – somebody died very tragically. And I’ve gotten so much, I mean so much, goodwill from people. It’s just incredible.

“This has been surely the worst situation I’ve ever been involved with and I’m very hopeful that the people in charge with investigating this whole thing get to the truth as soon as possible. No one wants the truth more than I do,” Baldwin continued.

The sheriff behind the investigation echoed Baldwin’s comments, saying he has been “extremely cooperative” in the on-set accident investigation. He has also maintained that the gun was empty other than dummy rounds and he never pulled the trigger before the gun fired.