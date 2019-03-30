‘Alaskan Bush People’: Matt Brown Proudly Displays Sobriety Coin Post-Rehab

Alaskan Bush People star Matt Brown celebrated his sobriety last week, posting a new chip on Instagram.

Brown made a triumphant post last Friday, marking a new milestone in his sobriety journey. The reality star has been in and out of rehab in the last few months, and it looks like he is feeling positive about his most recent trip. His photo showed him sitting with his feet up at home, holding the coin out in front of him. The chip was flat on one side with a a rippled pattern on its surface.

“Afternoon everyone! Hope your day rocks! Never give up never surrender,” he wrote with a smiling emoticon.

Fans were pleased for Brown, posting their congratulations and well-wishes in the comment section of his post.

“I’m a big fan of the show. You’re a good man, and deserve a smooth and awesome recovery. Take care of yourself, man,” one fan wrote with rock hand emojis.

“I’m so glad you are at Betty Ford. I know someone who overcame the addiction and is doing great now,” added another person. “It is possible. Use your humor to get past the dark.”

“Matt your journey of not giving up or surrendering gives so many so much hope, including myself,” a third person wrote. “So proud of you and your journey to healing. Much love.”

Brown returned to rehab in February to continue working on his sobriety. Earlier this month, his parents finally released a huge payment of $250,000 to him, which he earned for allowing Discovery to film his rehab treatment for TV. According to a report by Radar Online, the family was worried about how brown would handle this massive payday.

“He finally got the money that was being withheld from him by his parents while he got his act together,” a source close to the family told the outlet. “It’s really a double-edged sword because whenever Matt gets paid, he goes missing and everyone just assumes he is using again.”

“It is at the point where no one really knows if he wants to be sober or not,” the source continued, later adding that for Brown’s parents “it is really just more about wanting Matt to be okay.”

Brown continues to documentary his recovery on Instagram and YouTube for an audience of dedicated followers, most of whom are encouraging him and urging him to get back out into the wilderness with his family.



Alaskan Bush People airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Discovery.