Fifth Harmony Singer Shows Winning Alabama Quarterback Some Love

The University of Alabama clinched a nail-biter of a game to win the college football National Championship on Monday night against the University of Georgia, and one member of the team got an extra-special shoutout after the game.

Fifth Harmony member Dinah Jane Hansen used Twitter to praise Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s efforts, congratulating the athlete on his performance.

“Wow!!!! The turnover was crazy to watch 😱😱 had everybody’s jaw dropped!” the singer wrote. “Congrats @Tuaamann_ way to come through with the win man !!! Love seeing polys on the rise ✊🏽 leggooo xx.”

Wow !!!! The turnover was crazy to watch 😱😱 had everybody’s jaw dropped! congrats @Tuaamann_ way to come through with the win man !!! Love seeing polys on the rise ✊🏽 leggooo xx — ♕DinahJane (@dinahjane97) January 9, 2018

Both Tagovailoa and Hansen are of Polynesian descent.

Tagovailoa was instrumental in helping his team secure the win, helping to bring Alabama back from a 13-point deficit during the second half of the game. Other members of the sports world also complimented the freshman quarterback, including UFC fighter Max Holloway, ESPN analyst Trent Dilfer and former Alabama running back Mark Ingram.

. @Tuaamann_ is beyond special! Wait till he gets an off season as the DUDE. Don’t be surprised if he wins the #Heisman next year. @Elite11 — Trent Dilfer (@DilfersDimes) January 9, 2018

TUA!!!!!!!!!!!!!! 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 — Mark Ingram II (@MarkIngram22) January 9, 2018

Photo Credit: Twitter / @dinahjane97