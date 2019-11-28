Al Roker’s Playful Shove to Butter Man During Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade Has Social Media Talking

It seems that not even Al Roker can avoid butter on Thanksgiving. In his 25th year covering the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Thursday morning, the Today show host’s “feud” with a pesky stick of butter generated all of the buzz on social media. Taking to the streets of New York City, cameras caught he moment that Roker playfully shoved a man dressed in costume.

“I hate to butter you up, but you’ve got to move on,” Roker says to the man in on scenario before giving him a light shove.

“Okay, there you go!” Roker says before the stick of butter returns, earning another push. “Get out of here, Butter! I can’t believe it’s not butter!”

In a second instance, the stick of butter is seen running to keep up with Roker as he rode along on a sidecar, exclaiming, “We’re buttering you up! Butter your turkey, butter your ham!” before the host chimed in with, “and that’s why everybody loves clowns.”

The humorous moment proved to be a great conversation starter for those starting their day, with many taking to social media to comment.

“Wow, [Al Roker] just got into a physical altercation with a six foot tall stick of butter on live TV,” one wrote.

“Al Roker fighting the guy dressed as a literal stick of butter is the Thanksgiving beef America deserves,” another tweeted.

“If I watch nothing else today, seeing Al Roker interact with the Eggs and Butter people with aggressive puns makes this the best Thanksgiving ever,” one viewer commented of Roker’s hilarious antics.

“[I’m Thankful] for seeing Al Roker kick a man dressed as a stick of butter while yelling ‘Get out of here, you butter!’” another wrote.

Responding to all of the chatter, Roker later took to his own Twitter account, writing, “[Happy Thanksgiving – You butter be watching or the yolks on you!”

Initially shrouded in doubt regarding the fate of the parade’s iconic balloons, Roker, wearing a helmet, announced earlier in the segment ahead of the 93rd annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade kickoff that they would fly lower than usual to minimize risk in the windy weather.

This year’s parade included 16 giant character balloons, 40 novelty balloons (which include balloons attached to floats and tricycles), 26 floats, 1,200 cheerleaders and dancers, more than 1,000 clowns, and 11 marching bands.