Al Michaels Makes Over-the-Line Joke About Harvey Weinstein During Sunday Night Football

The news of allegations against Hollywood executive Harvey Weinstein has taken over media the past couple of weeks, with numerous women coming forward with claims of sexual assault and harassment against him.

During Sunday Night Football‘s live telecast, play-by-play commentator Al Michaels attempted to make a joke about the entire situation. It was in very poor taste, and didn’t go over nearly as well as Michaels probably thought it would.

The New York Giants have had a difficult week, losing top receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Brandon Marshall to injury for the entire season, and suspended defensive back Domique Rodgers Cromartie. Despite the tough few days, the 0-5 Giants were actually beating the Denver Broncos by 14 points when Michaels made his “joke.”

“Let’s face it,” Michaels said live on the air. “The Giants are coming off a worse week than Harvey Weinstein, and they’re up 14 points!”

On-air partner Cris Collinsworth chuckled at the remark and said noted that only Michaels could have come up with the comment because he was from Los Angeles.

Many expect better from Michaels, as he’s considered to be one of the best in the business. The commentator has long called play-by-play action for primetime NFL games, dating back to his days on Monday Night Football with John Madden.

Later in the same telecast, Michaels apologized for the joke on the air, saying, “It was not meant in that manner. So my apologies, and we’ll just leave it at that.”