'SNL' Star Aidy Bryant Marries Conner O’Malley

Saturday Night Live cast member Aidy Bryant is officially a married woman, with the comedian sharing the happy news on Instagram Monday.

Bryant announced that she and longtime boyfriend and comedy writer Conner O'Malley had tied the knot, posting a photo from the couple's nuptials captioned with a simple heart emoji.

The snap sees Bryant and O'Malley joyfully walking down the aisle together as a married couple, with O'Malley in a navy blue suit and Bryant in a knee-length white lace dress accessorized with maroon Prada heels and a coordinating bouquet of flowers.

(Photo: Instagram / @aidybryant)

As the pair walks across a black-and-white patterned floor, their guests stand up to applaud, and while only the guests' backs are visible in the shot, SNL costars Mike O'Brien, Kate McKinnon and Michael Che all attended the event.

In addition to tagging her outfit details, Byant also credited event planner Jove Meyer, who shared the same photo of the ceremony along with several hashtags indicating that the couple tied the knot in Brooklyn.

"Congrats lovebirds, so fun working with you both on your wedding!" Meyer wrote. "Never laughed so hard in my life!!!"

Bryant shared the news of her engagement during an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers in April 2017 that O'Malley had popped the question in October 2016.

While sharing the story of her engagement, the I Feel Pretty star revealed that she had no idea O'Malley was about to propose.

"One night I came home from 'pitch' at SNL. ...I pitched to Lin-Manuel Miranda and then when I got home I had my purse and our mail and all these boxes, and I walked to our door and our dog had a bowtie on. I was like, 'My dog doesn't wear a bow tie! Where is he going tonight?'" Bryant recalled, via Entertainment Tonight. "Basically, the second I shut the door, a man — who I discovered was Conner — frantically came around the corner and was just like, 'Will you marry me?!' No box. No 'I love you.' No fancy. Just a man in full terror standing very far from a dog in a bow tie, just holding a loose ring going, 'Will you marry me?!' I was like, 'What?!' I truly couldn't comprehend what was happening.

She continued, "I kept saying, 'Is this a joke? Are you doing a joke?' And then I said, 'Of course I'll marry you. I love you.' And it was really nice."

The 30-year-old added that she and O'Malley have been there for each other since the earliest stages of their careers.

"We've been together a long time; we've been together almost nine years. So, a lot of the shimmer and shine has faded and we're just living every damn day as best we can," she said. "We've seen each other through a lot. Like, he used to work as a full-blown garbage man — not a joke, just a garbage man. I used to sweep up hair in a barbershop. I mean, we've, like, been through it."

Photo Credit: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com