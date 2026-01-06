Ahn Sung-Ki, Dubbed ‘The Nation’s Actor’, Dead at 74

Korean actor Ahn Sung-ki has died. He was 74.

Dubbed “the nation’s actor” for his prolific six-decade career, he’s one of South Korea’s most famous faces. He battled blood cancer for years before ultimately passing away at Soonchunhyang University Hospital in Seoul yesterday, according to a statement from his talent agency.

Over the course of his career, Ahn starred in over 130 movies.

He got his acting start at just six years old in the 1957 film Twilight Train. He starred in several major Korean hits throughout the years—including A Fine, Windy Day, which won him the award for Best New Actor at the Grand Bell Awards, the South Korean equivalent of the Academy Awards.

Ahn is best-known to Americans for starring in Mandala, Im Kwon-taek’s legendary 1981 period drama about two Buddhist monks that is still regarded as one of the best South Korean films of all time.

South Korea’s president, Lee Jae Myung, posted a statement on Facebook honoring Ahn’s legacy and expressed his “deepest condolences” over his death.

“[He] left a big footprint on Korean film history and cultural arts… I salute the life of a teacher who showed humility over glamour and class over competition. I firmly believe that you will stay with us with unchanging touch and echo even after the years,” Lee wrote. “I already miss your warm smile and gentle voice. I pray with all my heart that you rest in peace.”

He is survived by his wife and two sons.