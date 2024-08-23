Adult Film Star Sophia Leone's Cause of Death Released

Months after her death was labeled "suspicious," the adult star's cause of death is confirmed.

Adult film actress and performer Sophia Leone's cause of death has been revealed after months of police investigation and speculation. According to TMZ, police in Albuquerque, New Mexico confirm an accidental overdose killed the late actress, though confirmation of the substances couldn't be determined.

Prior reports about Leone indicated police were considering her death "suspicious" but made clear it didn't seem to be foul play, stressing it was "unique" after her death back in March. A homicide detective was once involved in the case and Leone's mother told police that the adult star drank heavily at times and had expressed suicidal thoughts in the past.

Police indicated that her body showed no signs of trauma, officially ruling the death accidental after her autopsy. No substances were specified in the police report.

The 26-year-old's final Instagram post stands as a solemn final plea to onlookers, urging her followers to "go outside and just appreciate life a little extra today." According to the New York Post, Leone had been in the adult film industry since 2014 and starred in close to 100 scenes for several companies, including Brazzers and Reality Kings. Rest in peace.