Adult Actress August Ames Dies at 23

Adult actress August Ames passed away Tuesday, Dec. 5. at the age of 23.

The Ventura County Medica Examiner’s Office in Los Angeles has yet to confirm the cause of her death, while little is known about the circumstances surrounding her passing.

Ames’ husband, adult director Kevin Moore, released a statement through AVN on Wednesday.

“She was the kindest person I ever knew and she meant the world to me,” he said. “Please leave this as a private family matter in this difficult time.”

Many other performers, directors, producers, and influential figures in the adult film industry have reached out online to offer their condolences and mourn Ames, though none seem to have any further details on how her life was cut so tragically short. Ames clearly touched the lives of many within the community of adult performers.

Since she began performing on camera in 2013, Ames has appeared in more than 200 films. In 2015, she earned a nomination for AVN Best New Starlet. She’s also been nominated several times for Female Performer of the Year, including raking in a nomination this year.

Ames will be honored in the category at the 2018 AVN Awards ceremony. She was also named the September 2016 Vixen Angel, and won the Fan-Voted AVN Awards for Cutest Newcomer in 2015.

Ames comes from Antigonish, Nova Scotia in Canada originally. She moved around a lot growing up as the daughter of a military family. Before entering the adult entertainment industry, she worked as a bartender and in a tanning salon. She also spent two years working on a horse ranch in Colorado Springs before making her way out to Los Angeles to pursue a career in adult entertainment.