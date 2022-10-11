Adriana Chechik, Streamer and Adult Film Actress, Breaks Her Back After Jumping in Foam Pit at TwitchCon

Adriana Chechik, a popular Twitch streamer and adult film star, is recovering after she broke her back. Chechik revealed on Twitter that she broke her back in two places and would have to undergo surgery after she lept into a foam pit at TwitchCon at the San Diego Convention Center on Saturday, Oct. 8.

Video of the incident showed captured by attendees and later uploaded to social media showed Chechik in a foam sword fight with fellow gaming streamer EdyBot. After Chechik successfully defeated her opponent, who fell into the pit, the star celebrated her victory by leaping into the pit. However, things went terribly wrong, and Chechik could be heard saying, "I can't get up" as she crawled out of the foam pit. A little bit later, an announcer apparently said, "No, no, she's fine." However, updating fans early Sunday morning, Chechik revealed, "Well, I broke my back in two places and am getting surgery to put a meter rod in for support today," as she asked her followers to "send your support." She later gave a shout-out to "the random off-work EMT who got the workers at the booth to realize how bad I was injured and to make them keep me still and calm me down until others got there. U rly kept me from crying badly."

Well, I broke my back in two places and am getting surgery to put a meter rod in for support today. Send your support. When it rains it pours and I am definitely feeling the rain right now. — adriana chechik (@adrianachechik) October 9, 2022

According to social media posts, Checik was not the only one to be injured in the event's foam pit. One social media user tweeted, "my dumba- fell in after my round and I couldn't walk most of last night and today the back still hurts." Someone else said they were "currently at the hospital seeing if I broke anything," with somebody else revealing that they "dislocated her knee" in the foam pit.

Per BuzzFeed News, the foam pit was organized by computer-maker Lenovo and was part of their "Legion by Lenovo" booth at the convention. When the outlet visited the pit before it was shut down, it estimated that the foam pit was about two feet deep, adding that "the foam pieces felt somewhat squishy but were still rather firm" and "some kind of mat appeared to be underneath the foam, covering the convention center's concrete floor." However, it seems the depth of the pit may not be deep enough. According to USA Gymnastics, foam pits vary from 4 to 8 feet in depth and typically built on a trampoline foundation, and one British manufacturer of foam pits said standard gymnastic pits should be at least 6 feet deep and also have a base pit-liner foam to help absorb shock.

Lenovo has not publicly responded to the injuries sustained in its foam pit at TwitchCon. A volunteer at the Lenovo booth told BuzzFeed, "They have rules [for the foam pit] and they explained the rules." In a Monday update, Chechik wrote, "last night was horrible, the pain I had I felt like I'd rather die. This is gonna suck," later adding that recovery will take "6 months to a year."