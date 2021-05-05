Adele Shares 3 New Stunning Photos Celebrating Her 33rd Birthday

✖

Adele celebrated her 33rd birthday on Wednesday by treating fans to a series of new stunning photos. To mark her big day, the chart-topping singer took to Instagram in the early afternoon, dropping a total of three images of herself that she simply captioned, "Thirty Free." The images included a black-and-white photo of Adele looking away from the camera, a second photo of the singer enjoying some time in the water, and a third showing in mid-twirl in a gorgeous knee-length dress.

The post drew up plenty of buzz in the comments section, where one person wrote, "WE LOVE A SELF LOVING QUEEN." Somebody else dubbed the gallery "iconic," with a third person commenting, "the heart attack I got." Of course, there were also plenty of happy birthday message, with one person chiming in with, "Happy birthday you absolute goddess!" Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown even got in on the action, taking to the comments section to write, "I love you. that's all."

As she marked her big day, the singer received plenty of birthday messages from friends. One of those messages came from Laura Dockrill, who shared a throwback image of a completely unrecognizable Adele dressed as George Michael. Dressed in a white T-shirt and black leather jacket, and completing the look with a fake beard, the singer’s costume paid homage to Micahel's "Faith" look from 1987. Dockrill, who was dressed as Beetlejuice in the picture, captioned the post, "Make sure your BFF with someone that also goes to fancy dress parties not dressed as a sexy cat. Fulfil the brief. Nail the assignment. (Flat shoes for life) I love you so much [Adele] happy birthday."

As fans and friends eagerly helped Adele kick off the birthday celebrations, many were also eager for an update on any new music, with several people commenting on her birthday post, "where's the album" and "New music soon please and thank you." It has now been more than six years since the singer released new music, and it has long been rumored that she has a fourth album in the works, though there has been no official announcement. Adele addressed some of these album rumors when hosting an October 2020 episode of Saturday Night Live, with the singer stating in her opening monologue, "my album is not finished."