Adele's Shocking Body Transformation Earns Some Comparisons to 'American Horror Story' Star Sarah Paulson
Adele's recent Instagram post has sparked a lot of online conversation. The "Hello" singer posted a photo of herself on Wednesday to mark her 32nd birthday. It also showed off some dramatic weight loss, which has led some to compare her to American Horror Story star Sarah Paulson.
The 45-year-old actress has appeared in eight of the nine seasons of American Horror Story, starting with 2011's Murder House and going through 2018's Apocalypse. The only installment she wasn't featured in was 2019's slasher pic homage, 1984. However, she did confirm back in January that she'd be returning for the upcoming 10th season, although it's unclear when that will actually take shape.
View this post on Instagram
"Thank you for the birthday love," Adele wrote in the caption. "I hope you're all staying safe and sane during this crazy time." She also went on to praise the frontline health care workers during the coronavirus pandemic, thanking "all our first responders and essential workers who are keeping us safe while risking their lives!"
Of course, it didn't take long for the comparisons between Adele and Sarah Paulson started to roll in online. Here's a look at what people were tweeting.
I’m not saying Adele and Sarah Paulson are the same person but pic.twitter.com/LguhpgIogc— n o c o o k i e (@alphafemalestan) May 6, 2020
Wow it took me a minute realizing this was Adele and not Sarah Paulson... anyway both gorgeous women pic.twitter.com/swvHqKbrcn— ⚔️ lazuli (@justlazuli) May 6, 2020
Adele is Sarah Paulson's new twin sister pic.twitter.com/Dijig6U0Bo— Lou R (@limpidaetfusca) May 6, 2020
Omg they do really look like each other!!!— Viljoesua (@viljoesua17) May 6, 2020
Adele & Sarah Paulson pic.twitter.com/bK5jdsmK1n
And then #Adele became Sarah Paulson’s twin pic.twitter.com/MzpDOro2VX— lexie🪐✨ (@itslexielance) May 6, 2020
Does Adele now look like Sarah Paulson or does Sarah Paulson now look like Adele 🤔 pic.twitter.com/WCokdSE6eb— Childish Gavino ™️ (@gbishop1121) May 7, 2020
Can Adele, Sarah Paulson, Katy Perry and Emily blunt take a picture together? pic.twitter.com/YNdTVz86My— JUAN (@jjkatyperry) May 6, 2020
Is it just me or Adele and Sarah Paulson looks so much alike 😂 that glow up thooo 😫💕 pic.twitter.com/uBSiGSL3zS— Neri // the half of it (@revluviez) May 6, 2020
Adele looks like Sarah Paulson playing Adele pic.twitter.com/PqzutuzzZt— Diego Ismay (@IsmayDiego) May 7, 2020
Skinny Adele looks like a young Sarah Paulson. Don't @ me. pic.twitter.com/WRhtMVrDmI— Johannes S. (@mulishajoha) May 6, 2020
adele and sarah paulson do be looking alike now 😳 pic.twitter.com/PmYEz47AZb— bella🧞♀️ (@slumpgodisa) May 7, 2020
Adele and Sarah Paulson separated by an American horror storypic.twitter.com/o4vlnbIloK— gus✨ (@thanksguga) May 6, 2020