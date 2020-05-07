Adele's Shocking Body Transformation Earns Some Comparisons to 'American Horror Story' Star Sarah Paulson

Adele's recent Instagram post has sparked a lot of online conversation. The "Hello" singer posted a photo of herself on Wednesday to mark her 32nd birthday. It also showed off some dramatic weight loss, which has led some to compare her to American Horror Story star Sarah Paulson.

The 45-year-old actress has appeared in eight of the nine seasons of American Horror Story, starting with 2011's Murder House and going through 2018's Apocalypse. The only installment she wasn't featured in was 2019's slasher pic homage, 1984. However, she did confirm back in January that she'd be returning for the upcoming 10th season, although it's unclear when that will actually take shape.

"Thank you for the birthday love," Adele wrote in the caption. "I hope you're all staying safe and sane during this crazy time." She also went on to praise the frontline health care workers during the coronavirus pandemic, thanking "all our first responders and essential workers who are keeping us safe while risking their lives!"

Of course, it didn't take long for the comparisons between Adele and Sarah Paulson started to roll in online. Here's a look at what people were tweeting.