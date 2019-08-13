Adele Gets New Tattoo Following Simon Konecki Breakup

Adele showed off a new tattoo on social media this week following her breakup with ex-husband Simon Konecki. The 31-year-old flashed her latest ink in a slideshow of photos from some of her summer outings, revealing it to be in the shape of Saturn on her forearm.

View this post on Instagram Summer 2019 💫 A post shared by Adele (@adele) on Aug 11, 2019 at 8:42am PDT

In the photo (which is the sixth slide in her Instagram post), she poses at the bottom of Antelope Canyon in Arizona with the ink on full display. The Daily Mail reports that she is said to have dedicated the tattoo to her 6-year-old son Angelo, “as the planet represented reliability and patience” and that astrologists claim Saturn complements Angelo’s Libra star sign.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It isn’t the first time the “Hello” songstress has paid tribute to Angelo via tattoos, as the planet adds to her collection which includes an “A” print behind her ear, “paradise” on her left hand and “Angelo” on her right hand. She told The New York Times in 2015, “He’s the love of my life and the light of my life, but he’s no one else’s apart from me and his dad.”

“So no one else can really relate to that. Also, all my fans aren’t parents, so they wouldn’t want to listen to that. He’s my paradise,” she said at the time.

She also has a “One Penny” wrist tattoo in homage to her mother Penny Adkins, who raised her as a single mother since Adele was 2 years old. She also has a “1921” design on her arm, which represents her first two albums, 19 and 21, as well as a massive flying bird tattoo on her upper back.

Along with the photo of her newly debuted planetary tattoo, Adele, 31, also used the Instagram post to update her followers on what she’s been up to during recent weeks. The British singer shared photos of a scenic hike along a canyon, as well as ones of herself relaxing on a boat and swimming in the ocean.

She’s been staying busy this summer after announcing her split from Konecki, 45, in April. A statement from her representatives at the time said, “Adele and her partner have separated. They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy.”

The two were married for three years and dated for five before they tied the knot. She confirmed their status during her acceptance speech at the 2017 Grammy Awards when she thanked “My manager, my husband and my son — you’re the only reason I do it.”

A source told E! News that Adele and Konecki’s split was partially due to her busy work schedule.

“They had a lot in common early on, but eventually they just grew apart,” the source said. “She became a bigger and bigger star, and he was okay [with] being in the background, but as she got bigger and had massive tours and intense schedules, they just grew apart.”

“Their marriage was clearly working for a very long time,” the insider added. “Whenever she was out at big openings and special events, he was usually with her, and they looked really just happy together and in love.”

“They were into the marriage pretty much until they decided this just isn’t working anymore.”

Photo credit: Kevin Winter / Staff / Getty