‘My Husband Built This House’: Woman Ignores Hurricane Milton Evacuation to Stay at Home, Dumbfounds TikTok

As Hurricane Milton bears down on Florida’s Gulf Coast, a TikTok user’s defiant stance against evacuation orders has created controversy and concern. In a video posted to the platform, user @kricketfelt showcased her substantial residence, declaring her intention to remain despite the impending Category 4 storm.

“Well, this is really going to piss you off,” the woman states in the video, panning to reveal a large home partially obscured by palm trees. She boldly proclaims, “That’s my house. That’s why I’m not leaving. Because my husband built this house.”

The TikToker goes on to explain that while the structure is residential, it was constructed to commercial-grade standards. “It is solid concrete. I don’t give a f—,” she asserts, dismissing criticism about her perceived wealth. “All the people – oh, you’re so rich. Oh, you’re so rich. Oh, my God. Whatever. F— you. My husband’s a builder.” The comments on the post are turned off.

This defiant stance comes as Hurricane Milton, one of the most intense Atlantic hurricanes in recorded history, approaches Florida. The National Hurricane Center predicts devastating winds up to 155 mph and a potentially catastrophic storm surge of up to 15 feet.

While millions of Floridians heed evacuation orders, some residents find themselves unable to leave due to financial constraints or logistical challenges. Amanda Moss, a mother of six from Fort Myers, explained her predicament to The Washington Post: “We don’t have the money to evacuate, and where am I evacuating to?”

Others, like Chris Smith from Sarasota, are deterred by concerns about traffic congestion and fuel shortages. “The issue is you’re driving and there’s nowhere to get gas. Everybody’s filling their tank up. So I bet half the gas stations are empty,” Smith told NPR.

For those who do attempt to evacuate, the journey can be fraught with difficulties. John Fedor, a Philadelphia resident visiting Florida, found himself stranded at Tampa airport, struggling to find shelter and transportation. “We’re kind of like stranded here,” Fedor told WDSU.

Despite these challenges, officials continue to urge residents to prioritize safety. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issued a stark warning against looting, emphasizing the severity of the situation. “This is not going to be an opportunity for folks to take advantage of people,” he stated, per The Independent. “If you think this is an opportunity to loot, you’ve got another thing coming.”

The controversy surrounding the TikTok video illustrates the difficult decisions residents face in Milton’s path. While some, like @kricketfelt, believe in the resilience of their homes, experts stress that no structure is impervious to a storm of Milton’s magnitude.

As the hurricane approaches, the debate over evacuation versus sheltering in place continues to unfold on social media platforms. However, meteorologists and emergency management officials unanimously advocate for following evacuation orders when issued, emphasizing that personal safety should always take precedence over property concerns.