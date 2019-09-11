Adam Sandler Gets Yelled at by Toronto Man on Busy Street in Viral Video

This week, Adam Sandler was apparently screamed at by a total stranger on the streets of Toronto in a viral video that swept social media. The comedian was in Canada for the Toronto International Film Festival, but not all of the city’s residents were happy to see him. Now, online sleuths are trying their best to make sense of the video.

The video may raise more questions than it answers. It show’s Sandler facing someone on the Toronto sidewalk in an apparent verbal altercation. The stranger has their back to the camera, but they are clearly yelling and gesticulating wildly. Sandler is only half listening, with a phone still held to his other ear. He also also turned away, evidently eager to move on from the conversation.

“Why is this bucktee yelling at Adam Sandler?” reads a text overlay on the video.

Why is Adam Sandler in Toronto and why is he getting screamed at pic.twitter.com/pt0fkZn7BJ — Ahmed/Tinashe plz notice me/Saint Jhn Fan (@big_business_) September 9, 2019

“Bucktee” is a local slang term for the Toronto homeless population, usually used to insinuate that they are mentally ill or on drugs. The source of the original video is unclear, as it was soon re-posted all across social media.

So far, the internet at large has drawn a few conclusions from the video thanks to the combined effort of Twitter detectives. According to a report by BlogTo, the video was taken in Yonge-Dundas Square, an area with high foot traffic known for strange encounters. The square is apparently home to many homeless panhandlers, street preachers and canvassers, all known for boldly approaching strangers.

Meanwhile, a report by Exclaim suggests that this was an isolated incident, and that the city at large welcomed Sandler. They point to another viral clip where a crowd of Torontonians sang happy birthday to Sandler on the street during his visit. The comedian turned 53 years old on Monday.

Sandler was at TIFF for the premiere of his new movie, Uncut Gems. Sandler stars as a jeweler for the rich and famous in the film, but he suddenly finds himself in debt when his products are stolen from one of his top sellers, who also happens to be his girlfriend.

So far, the movie has received great reviews. It has a 92 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic, and an 8.2 out of 10 on IMDb. The drama is far from Sandler’s usual light comedy fare, and the cast includes huge stars like Idina Menzel, Lakeith Stanfield and Judd Hirsch, among others.



Uncut Gems will get a wider theatrical release on Dec. 13, 2019, and will then be available on Netflix sometime after.