Adam Sandler Stops Comedy Show to Help Fan During Medical Emergency

Adam Sandler leaps into action to help a distressed fan during a performance. During a recent show on his I Missed You Tour, Sandler paused during a set in San Jose, California, to ensure that an audience member receiving medical attention received the proper treatment.

Video posted to TikTok shows the 57-year-old comedian directing emergency medical personnel to the ailing audience member while onstage. As the video continues, Sandler tells the crowd to take a break while they check on the individual. "Let's take a few seconds," says the Uncut Gems star before he sits down on stage. "It will be a few secs and then we'll get back to it." During another clip, Sandler sends well-wishes from the stage as the attendee leaves with the medical team.

"Feel better, bro," Sandler said. "We're all wishing you well there, youngster," he remarks playfully. "Feel better back there." A short while afterward, he stops the show to ask the audience to give "that dude" a round of applause. A few seconds later, Sandler resumes his routine. TMZ reported the audience member seemed dehydrated but is believed to be in good health. The show was halted for around 10 minutes.

Having performed a sold-out run of Adam Sandler Live shows earlier this year, the comedian will embark on a 25-city concert tour across North America through the end of 2023. In an Instagram video that was posted last month, Sandler revealed to his fans that he was hitting the road by announcing the news with a clip of himself having a blast onstage. "Let's have some fun," he captioned the snippet. On Oct. 12, the I Missed You Tour kicked off in Vancouver, B.C., and is scheduled to make stops in cities such as Las Vegas, Seattle, Memphis, Toronto, and more before concluding in Denver on Dec. 12.

Sandler is keeping busy with a variety of projects, including the March release Murder Mystery 2, in which he stars alongside Jennifer Aniston. In recent months, he joined his daughters, Sunny Sandler, Sadie Sandler, and his wife, Jackie Sandler, in the hit Netflix comedy You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah. The film was released on Netflix last month and currently holds a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 92 percent.

Sammi Cohen, director of My Bat Mitzvah, praised Sandler's support of everyone involved with the film in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "He's hilarious, and he's always making everything funnier," Cohen said. "He really gave everyone space to do their thing, but when people needed support, he was there. He's wearing multiple hats — producing, acting, being an actual dad. It's almost inhuman. Nothing suffers — he does it all 110 percent."