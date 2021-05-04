Adam Sandler Reacts to Viral Video of Him Being Turned Away From IHOP

✖

Adam Sandler is speaking out about that hilarious viral TikTok video of him being turned away from IHOP by a teenage hostess. After a representative for the actor confirmed to the Huffington Post that the man in the video was in fact the famous actor, Sandler took to Twitter Monday night to finally break his silence on the humorous gaffe.

Shared by 17-year-old Dayanna Rodas, a member of the beloved restaurant chain's wait staff, the humorous clip showed security footage of the moment Sandler and his daughter left the restaurant after being told there was a 30-minute wait. Reminiscing on the moment in the clip, Rodas captioned the video, "Pleaseee come back" and used the clown face filter as she revealed, "Not realizing it's Adam Sandler and telling him it's a 30min wait and him [of course] leaving [because] he's not going to wait 30mins for IHOP." Thankfully, Sandler doesn't seem to hold any hard feelings over the moment, as he joked in his Monday tweet, "For the record, I only left the IHOP because the nice woman told me the all-you-can-eat deal didn't apply to the milkshakes."

The initial video went viral after Rodas shared it back on April 25. To date, the clip has more than 11 million views, 2 million likes, and thousands of comments. Reacting to the Rodas' embarrassing moment, one person questioned, "Howwwww did you not recognize him? Just look at the fit," a reference to the Uncut Gems star's stylish North Face hoodie and basketball shorts that he wore for the outing. Another person admitted that Sandler "dresses so normal I wouldn't be bale to tell either," with a third writing, "that fire outfit is a dead giveaway." Several other people applauded the video for showing Sandler being humble, with one person writing, "the fact he could of said I'm adam sandler and didn't is amazing most celebrities would use their status to get them places" and another adding that they "used to serve him regularly" and they had "never served a nicer person."

As the video began to make headlines, Rodas returned to TikTok with another clip, quipping that she "didn't think it was gonna go viral." The teen later spoke with Inside Edition about the moment, stating that, "That just proves the point that you never know who might come into IHOP!" At this time, she has not responded to Sandler's response.