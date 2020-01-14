Adam Sandler Has the Perfect Response to Billy Dee Williams’ ‘Uncut Gems’ and ‘Star Wars’ Tweet

Lando Calrissian is not the only one wearing dark yellow shirts with black collars. Howard Ratner, Adam Sandler‘s character in Uncut Gems, did as well, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker star Billy Dee Williams spotted the coincidence. Sandler also thought it was hilarious and had the perfect response to Williams’ tweet.

Who doesn’t want to be you Billy Dee? https://t.co/3e5r73BMHz — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) January 11, 2020

Over the weekend, Williams shared an Instagram photo comparing Lando’s look in The Rise of Skywalker to Howard’s in Uncut Gems.

“Two Uncut Gems,” Williams wrote, adding an emoji with sunglasses.

“Who doesn’t want to be you Billy Dee?” Sandler quickly replied.

Sandler’s fans thought it was perfect as well.

“Two screen gems side by side,” one wrote.

“Billy plays a gambler. Adam plays a gambler,” one fan wrote, noting the similarities between their characters. “Oh wait…. matching yellow shirts.”

“You both have really bummed me out,” one very creative Twitter fan wrote. “I was expecting a big fight between you two over this. To see that you’d just be all friendly is haunting. It’s going to cause a disturbance in the Twittersphere. Hope you’re proud of yourselves. #Wow #SHOCKED #SCANDAL.”

While Sandler was having fun with Williams over the weekend, his mood totally changed on Monday morning. The actor was surprisingly snubbed by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences at the Oscar nominations, despite critical acclaim for Uncut Gems. In fact, the movie was surprisingly not nominated for anything at all.

If you have a choice between being yourself or Superman, then you obviously have to be Billy Dee. pic.twitter.com/9culOWE12O — J3PO (@therealJ3PO) January 12, 2020

Sandler tried to find the humor in the situation and tweeted a congratulatory message to his The Waterboy co-star Kathy Bates. Bates earned a nomination for Best Supporting Actress for Clint Eastwood’s Richard Jewell.

“Bad news: Sandman gets no love from the Academy,” Sandler wrote. “Good news: Sandman can stop wearing suits. Congrats to all my friends who got nominated, especially Mama.”

“I love you my Bobby Boucher!!!” Bates wrote in response. “You was robbed!! But Mama loves you!!! I learned a new urban slang word for you! You da GOAT!! Not the one we eat at home, Son.”

As for Williams, The Rise of Skywalker was the first time he played Lando Calrissian since 1983’s Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. The Emmy-nominated actor also voiced te character in animated Star Wars projects.

Both Uncut Gems and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker are now in theaters.

Photo credit: Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic/Getty Images