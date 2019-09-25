Adam Levine’s Wife Behati Prinsloo Poses for ‘Not Our President’ Protest Photo

Victoria’s Secret model and mother-of-two Behati Prinsloo is taking on some major issues affecting the world, posing in front of a sign reading “Not Our President” when advocating for stronger climate action. Prinsloo, the wife of Adam Levine, joined millions of others in the worldwide climate strike that took place over the weekend in an effort to provoke lawmakers into taking action to protect the planet before it is too late. She shared images of the strike, as well as the signs she carried, to Instagram.

“STRONGER TOGETHER,” Prinsloo captioned the gallery with emojis of a wave, a tree, and the earth. She also added the hashtag “climate strike” and “for Dusty and Gio,” her two children with Levine.

In the gallery of images, Prinsloo along with a group of others can be seen holding signs that read “More trees than a–holes,” “Respect Your Mother,” “Her Future Is Our Future,” and A Future For Our Children,” among others.

In a second gallery, which showed just how large the rally was, more signs were visible, including one that read “American lives are not more important than other peoples lives,” seemingly referencing the United States’ withdrawal from the Paris Agreement, a global deal to fight the climate crisis that was signed by 196 countries in 2015. President Donald Trump announced in June of 2017 that the United States would cease all participation in the agreement, stating that it would “undermine (the U.S.) economy” and put the country “at a permanent disadvantage.”

“TODAY I MARCHED FOR MY BABIES, DUSTY AND GIO,” Prinsloo captioned the gallery, encouraging her 5.8 million Instagram followers to “[strike with us] for a better future.”

Prinsloo’s posts drew mixed reactions, however, with some supportive of her message while others voiced their critiques.

“You’re the f–ing best! I love youuuuuuu,” one fan commented.

“How often do you fly private ?” another person asked.

“Think of all the poor trees cut down to make those signs,” another pointed out. “Are you organizing a recycling effort for all the trash that will be left behind after this march? Also very destructive to our environment.”

“Doing it for the FUTURE of our kids!!!” a fourth wrote.

The climate strike was prompted by teen environmental activist Greta Thunberg, who last year began missing school on Fridays to demonstrate outside the Swedish parliament, calling for stronger climate action. The strikes, which were held in countries across the world, came just before Thunberg on Monday gave an emotional speech at the UN Climate Summit in New York.