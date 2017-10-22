Adam Levine’s Wife Shows off Her Baby Bump in New Photo

Behati Prinsloo showed off her baby bump and pregnancy cravings on Instagram this weekend, while revealing that her husband, Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine, ensured she got her favorite snacks.

The photos she shared in her Instagram Story show her dipping fries in a Fatburger milkshake and enjoying Tajin, a mix of lime, chilies and sea salt.

“OMG, I have the best husband,” she wrote. She also blamed fellow model Nicole Trufnio for her fries and milkshake craving. In another post, she showed off her bare baby bump, adding cat whiskers and ears to her face.

The 28-year-old supermodel has shared more permanent photos of her growing baby bump on Instagram, where she has 5.1 million followers. Levine and Prinsloo announced they are expecting their second child on Sept. 13. “Round 2,” Prinsloo wrote in the caption for a photo sharing the good news.

Levine and Prinsloo are already the parents of Dusty Rose, who was born in September 2016. The couple have been married since July 2014.

In a September interview with The Cut, Prinsloo said she tries to avoid processed foods after seeing the documentary What The Health.

“I will never eat bacon ever again. I’m put off by it. I will stand by that. I will never have a hot dog again in my life,” Prinsloo said. “I’m going to think a lot more now about where my food comes from — the egg and chicken, how it’s being raised and fed.”

Even when she’s alone, Prinsloo doesn’t eat anything weird.

“I don’t do anything weird when I’m alone versus when I’m not alone,” she told The Cut. “I kind of just eat what I’m in the mood for. It doesn’t really change.”