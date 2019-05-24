Adam Levine’s $45 Million Mansion Bought by Ellen DeGeneres

Big changes are in store for Adam Levine, who not only exited The Voice after 16 consecutive seasons but also sold his and Behati Prinsloo‘s Beverly Hills mansion for $45 million — to Ellen DeGeneres.

TMZ reports that Levine and Prinsloo sold the 1933 home to DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi, who will most definitely enjoy the 10,000 square-foot dwelling. It includes a guest house, a 2,000 square-foot master bedroom, spa, gym, pool, two kitchens and a professional screening room.

Records of the sale show that the sale was official Thursday afternoon.

Levine and Prinsloo didn’t own the home for long; in 2018 they bought the one-acre estate for $35.5 million from Will & Grace creator Max Mutchnick. TMZ reports that they put in $7 million worth of improvements and listed it last month at $47.5 million.

The Maroon 5 frontman and Victoria’s Secret model are moving to the Pacific Palisades into Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s old house, which Levine and Prinsloo bought for $32 million.

As for DeGeneres and de Rossi, the married couple listed their Beverly Hills home for $17.9 million.

On Friday, The Voice host Carson Daly announced on the Today show that Levine would not be returning to the NBC singing competition after acting as a judge for each of its 16 seasons.

“After 16 seasons, Adam Levine, our beloved coach and friend, has decided to leave The Voice,” Daly began. “Adam was one of the original coaches that launched the show, winning the competition three times and inspiring many of the artists he worked closely with over the years.”

The silver lining to the departure is that Gwen Stefani is set to return for season 17.

“With Adam’s departure you might be wondering, ‘Well, who’s going to be sitting in that coveted big, giant red chair?’” Daly said. “And I’m happy to share this morning that Gwen Stefani will be returning for season 17. Gwen has sat in the chair before. She met her current boyfriend, Blake Shelton, through the show and we’re looking forward to having Gwen back.”

Stefani, who has been dating Shelton since 2015, has appeared on seasons 7, 9, and 12 of The Voice and has not yet won the competition. Levine won three seasons of the show with contestants Javier Colon (season 1), Tessanne Chin (season 5) and Jordan Smith (season 9).

Stefani will be joining Shelton, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson on the panel for season 17.

Although Shelton will soon be joined by his girlfriend, he tweeted that he was “having a hard time” with Levine’s exit. “Having a hard time wrapping my head around [Adam Levine] not being at [The Voice] anymore. After 16 seasons that changed both of our lives,” he wrote. “I only found out about this yesterday and it hasn’t set in on me yet. Gonna miss working with that idiot.”