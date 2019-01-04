Adam Levine Spends $32 Million to Buy Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s Pacific Palisades Home Dropped in the Divorce

Adam Levine is a new homeowner once again, this time purchasing the Pacific Palisades home previously owned by Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner.

TMZ reports that the Maroon 5 frontman spent $32 million on the 3-building compound, which Affleck and Garner previously shared with their three children. After the couple first split in 2015, Affleck reportedly lived in a guest house on the 3.1-acre property.

Levine and his wife, Behati Prinsloo, reportedly purchased the property at the end of 2018 in a private sale, as it never officially hit the market. The home sits on a hill in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Pacific Palisades and overlooks Sullivan Canyon.

The compound is 16,000 square feet and includes a pool with an open-air cabana and basketball court, while a second structure houses a gym, art studio and more, with lush greenery offering welcome privacy. The guesthouse Affleck previously occupied features two bedrooms, three bathrooms, an entertainment lounge and a screening room.

The spacious property offers plenty of room for Levine, Prinsloo and their two daughters, Dusty Rose, 2, and Gio Grace, 10 months, as the single level main residence is nearly 8,800 square feet and includes five bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

Affleck and Garner had reportedly been trying to sell the home since their divorce was finalized in November 2018. They initially purchased the home in 2009 for $17.55 million, Variety reports.

Affleck and Garner married in 2005 and share daughters Violet, 12, and Seraphina, 9, and son Samuel, 6. They announced their split in 2015 and each filed for divorce in 2017. They did not have a prenuptial agreement and agreed on a property split in their divorce, which was finalized on Nov. 7, 2018 when the private judge they hired signed off on it.

The compound is located down a long, private driveway and the main residence was built by architect Cliff May in the late 1930s before it was owned in the late 1940s and early 1950s by Gregory Peck.

Prinsloo recently told Us Weekly that Levine’s family is based in Los Angeles, so it makes sense that the couple would purchase their new home in the city.

“Adam is obviously born and raised in L.A., so thankfully, we stay here and we do our thing,” she said when discussing her family’s holiday plans. “Me and Adam host a Christmas party every Christmas Eve and then we do Christmas Day with his grandparents, so it’s kind of all over the place between his mom, his dad. Everybody lives in L.A., so we kind of split our time between the two families.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Jason LaVeris