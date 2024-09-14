Actress Malaika Arora's Dad Dies in Apparent Suicide

Malaika Arora and her family members are mourning this week following the sudden death of her father, Anil Arora. The believed cause of death is suicide, according to ANI. He was 62.

Anil — who was Arora's stepfather but described as her dad in media reports and an official family statement — died after plunging from his residence, which was located on the sixth floor of an apartment building in Mumbai. PTI notes initial autopsy findings that corroborate this scenario, with "multiple injuries to the head, legs and hands" listed as the apparent cause of death. While police are investigating the possibility that the incident was accidental, ANI reports that he called Malaika and her sister Amrita on the phone shortly before his death and told them "I am sick and tired."

Arora's mother Joyce Polycarp was home at the time of Anil's death, according to WION. However, she was unaware it had occurred until she could not find her husband. She went out onto the apartment's balcony and noticed a commotion at street level; she then pieced together the tragic incident.

Police issued an official statement on the matter, per ANI: "Body of one Anil Mehta (62) was found. He resided on the 6th floor. We are carrying out further investigation and our team is here. We are investigating all angles in detail. Our teams are here, forensic teams are here as well. Body is being taken for postmortem. We are investigating everything in detail. Prima facie it seems to be suicide, we are conducting further investigation."

The actress also issued the official family statement on Anil's death. In a graphic shared on Instagram, she wrote: "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our dear father, Anil Mehta. He was a gentle soul, a devoted grandfather, a loving husband, and our best friend. Our family is in deep shock by this loss, and we kindly request privacy from the media and well-wishers during this difficult time. We appreciate your understanding, support and respect. With gratitude, Joyce, Malaika, Amrita, Shakeel, Arhaan, Azaan, Rayyan, Casper, AXL, Duffy and Buddy."

Malaika Arora is a multi-talented entertainer, known for her work in film and TV. She's appeared in films such as Kaante, EMI and Housefull. She's been a judge on India's Got Talent, India's Next Top Model, MTV Supermodel of the Year, India's Best Dancer and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa (the Indian version of Strictly Come Dancing/Dancing With the Stars). She also produced the blockbuster movies Dabangg and Dabangg 2.