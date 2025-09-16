Actress Known for ABC Soap Opera and NBC Sitcom Dead at 91: RIP to Pat Crowley

Golden Globe-winning actress Pat Crowley, who was best known for her role in the 1960s sitcom Please Don’t Eat the Daisies, has died. She was 91.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, her son, Jon Hookstratten, EVP at Sony Pictures, announced the news, saying she passed from natural causes. She was only two days shy of her 92nd birthday.

Crowley appeared in Please Don’t Eat the Daisies from 1965 to 1967, playing Joan Nash, a busy mom of four boys and one giant sheepdog. While the role was perhaps her most iconic, it was only one of 130 during her Hollywood career, which began in 1950.

Pat Crowley’s first major project was in the 1953 film Forever Female. In it, she played Clara Mootz, a fame-craving actress who fights for a role that a seasoned actress (Ginger Rogers) hopes to land. She won the Golden Globe for the Most Promising Female Newcomer in 1954.

During her career, Crowley also starred in the Martin & Lewis comedies, Money From Home, and Hollywood or Bust, along with The Frank Sinatra Show, Maverick, and Columbo. Later in her life, she played Mary Scanlon in Port Charles for over 250 episodes.

Crowley retired in 2012.

In 1957, the actress married the late Ed Hookstratten, a legendary sports and entertainment attorney who represented Elvis Presley, Johnny Carson, Tom Brokaw, and more. In 1986, she wed producer and executive Andy Friendly.

Along with her husband and son, her survivors also include her daughter, Ann, five grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.