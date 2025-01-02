Fairouz Ai, a prominent voice actress, is stepping away to recover “physically and mentally” following a PTSD diagnosis. Ai, who has roles in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure and Chainsaw Man, did not clarify what caused this diagnosis and asked fans to “refrain from prying or speculating about it.”

Her agency, Racoon Dog, first announced the hiatus in an official statement that read: “We would like to express our sincere gratitude for your continued support. We would like to inform you that Fairouz Ai, a member of our company, has developed Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), and under the guidance of her doctor, we have decided that recovery should take priority, and will therefore be restricting some of her activities.

“We sincerely apologize to all involved and fans for the great concern and inconvenience this has caused. We ask for your understanding.”

Ai confirmed the diagnosis and hiatus plan in a statement “to everyone who always supports” her.

“As mentioned on my agency’s website, I was diagnosed with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) a few months ago,” the statement read, per a translation that JoJo’s Bizarre Encyclopedia posted. “Wanting to meet the expectations and feelings of support I’ve received, I have worked hard over the past few months. However, I have determined that focusing on treatment and recovering both physically and mentally as soon as possible is the best course of action. With the support of my agency and those around me, I will be limiting some of my activities for the time being. As the cause of my condition is a private matter, I kindly ask that you refrain from prying or speculating about it.”

She then apologized to fans and “amazing production teams” she works with for any “concern and inconvenience” this time out of the spotlight causes. However, she needs to focus on her health.

“I will do my best to recover physically and mentally so that I can stand before you all again in good health,” Ai wrote. “I would be delighted if you could continue to cherish the characters and works.”

In addition to Jojo and Chainsaw Man, Ai has also voiced characters in the Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh and Dragon Ball anime franchises, as well as the Persona, Fire Emblem, Armored Core and Genshin Impact franchises.