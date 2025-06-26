Actress Calls out Kelly Clarkson Mid-Interview for Staring at Her Forehead Botox

Allison Williams didn’t hesitate to call out Kelly Clarkson for taking a closer look at her cosmetic enhancements.

The M3GAN star, 37, jokingly called out the singer, 43, while appearing on Tuesday’s episode of her daytime talk show, causing Clarkson to come out of her seat laughing.

While Williams discussed her new Landlines podcast, she mentioned that there are discussions of Botox, causing Clarkson to look up at Williams’ forehead subtly. The glance didn’t go unnoticed, as the Girls alum pointed out, “You looked at my forehead. There’s Botox in there.”

Clarkson cracked up at being called out, laughing so hard she eventually fell out of her chair. “Because you said ‘Botox’ I said, ‘Oh,’” she explained. “It doesn’t look, I see a little bit of a line, so I didn’t know if you did or not.”

Williams also revealed that her Botox use had an impact on how she parents son Arlo, whom she welcomed in November 2021 with Alexander Dreymon. “Right after I had Arlo and was done breastfeeding was also the time when all the human and facial emotion books came into his life,” she explained, noting that her son accused her of looking “sad” as he learned to distinguish facial expressions.

“I was like, ‘Uh-oh, [the emotions] are gonna look the same,’” the actress recalled thinking. “I’m going to have to make sounds to accompany these.”

While Williams clarified that she doesn’t use Botox when filming a project in order to allow her to emote, she revealed on Wednesday’s episode of the Death, Sex & Money podcast that she’s not afraid to “freeze the f— out” of her face when she’s not on camera.

“I like my face. I like the way it looks and I’d like it to stay that way. When I’m not shooting, I freeze the f—out of it,” she said. The Get Out star continued, “There’s some things with my aging face that I’m comfortable with, like the little lines that are evidence of smiles. But drooping eyelids… once I get the courage in like five or 10 years, I’m going to get an upper [blepharoplasty].”

Williams is keeping an open mind when it comes to cosmetic enhancements, but made it clear she doesn’t want to “look like anyone else” let alone a “version of [herself] that never existed.”