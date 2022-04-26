'Get Out' Star Welcomes Baby

✖

Allison Williams is taking on a whole new role in her life — mother. Page Six reported that the Get Out star has welcomed her first child with her boyfriend Alexander Dreymon. While few details about their little one have been revealed thus far, the outlet did report that the couple welcomed a baby boy.

Williams and Dreymon reportedly welcomed their son, whom they named Arlo, this past winter, per PEOPLE. The pair were spotted with their son on vacation in the Bahamas with their family, including Williams' father Brian Williams. An insider said about the outing, "They seemed to be very happy and very much in love." The source also reported that Williams appeared to be wearing an engagement ring. Although, any engagement news has not been confirmed just yet.

Williams and Dreymon reportedly met in 2019 while working on Horizon Line. They have been together since late 2019. The pair have been keeping any relationship and baby news quiet, with a source telling PEOPLE that they simply want to maintain their privacy when it comes to their personal lives. The insider stated, "They are both private people individually, and they made the decision to keep this happy news to just a small circle of family and friends. But they're over the moon."

Before Williams met Dreymon, she was married to Ricky Van Veen. The Girls star and the entrepreneur wed in 2015, but they split four years later. Since then, Williams has, of course, moved on with Dreymon while Van Veen has found love with Caroline Kassie. Van Veen and Kassie tied the knot this past summer. A different source told PEOPLE that Williams and Van Veen's split was for the best, as they have both found lasting love with their new partners.

"I think it's one of those things where Allison and Ricky are both with their forever people now," they said. "They remain on good terms, but everyone who knows them agrees that it was for the best." The individual added that Williams and Dreymon's relationship took off during the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. Even though they have been tight-lipped regarding their relationship, the insider said that they haven't been hiding their love. Instead, "They've just been doing their best to keep a low profile."