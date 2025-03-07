Actress Accuses ‘Wicked’ Nanny of Theft

Second chances expired for a duplicitous caretaker as popular Thai entertainer Panadda “Boom” Wongphudee marched into a police station to formally accuse her former nanny of stealing cash and assuming her identity.

The television personality officially lodged complaints on Feb. 24 at Bueng Kum Police Station against 49-year-old Wandee Saithong, following repeated instances of dishonesty, according to The Thaiger. Boom presented her case to Police Lieutenant Colonel Kiatsak Khiawsalap, providing comprehensive documentation of the alleged wrongdoing.

The controversy emerged after Boom publicly exposed her former employee’s actions via social media. Initially, the actress had fired Wandee upon discovering the theft but refrained from pursuing legal recourse, hoping the woman would modify her behavior. This leniency proved misplaced when Wandee reportedly continued her deceptive activities.

The specific incident prompting the formal complaint occurred on Jan. 25 when Boom placed 30,000 baht (approximately $850 USD) inside a bedroom dresser drawer at her residence in Bangkok’s Nawamin neighborhood, situated in the Khlong Kum subdistrict of Bueng Kum district. Three days later, on Jan. 28, the actress discovered the funds had vanished, The Thaiger notes.

When confronted about the missing money, Wandee allegedly admitted to the transgression. Despite this confession, Boom initially demonstrated mercy by allowing her to depart without pressing charges. The actress hoped this generosity would inspire a change in character. Instead, according to both sources, Wandee continued her illicit activities and even began impersonating her former employer to execute further schemes.

Boom shared her frustration through a social media update featuring herself at the law enforcement facility with the caption, “Come to file a complaint.” In the accompanying text, she explained her motivation for ultimately pursuing official action, stating: “I gave her a chance to change but she didn’t. I can’t let her get away with it anymore.” The actress expressed concern about Wandee potentially victimizing others through continued deception.

Following the formal complaint filing, authorities have initiated legal proceedings against the former nanny. Police are currently preparing both a summons and an arrest warrant for Wandee to address the allegations, The Thaiger reports.

The situation has generated considerable public response, with many fans and observers commending Boom’s determination to confront dishonesty rather than allow it to continue unchecked. KhaoSod, a Thai media outlet cited by The Thaiger, reported widespread support for the actress’s decision to take a firm stance against the alleged thief.