Actor Tom Sizemore Charged With Heroin Possession

Tom Sizemore is facing jail time after he was charged with heroin possession stemming from his arrest earlier this month.

According to TMZ, the Burbank City Attorney has charged the Twin Peaks actor with two counts of possession of heroin and two counts of possession of medication without a prescription. If he is found guilty of the charges, Sizemore faces a year in jail and a $1,000 fine. He will, however, be spared time in prison due to all four offenses being classified as misdemeanors.

Sizemore had been arrested for misdemeanor drug possession on Jan. 5 after authorities pulled him over for failure to display current registration, according to Burbank Police Department records. At the time, Sizemore had consented to a search of his vehicle, during which police officers discovered “various illegal narcotics” that were believed to be methamphetamine and heroine.

Sizemore, along with a passenger in the vehicle, were arrested for misdemeanor possession, though they were released later that day after they posted $1,000 bail each.

This is far from Sizemore’s first run in with the law, the actor notably having a rocky past few years riddled with various legal troubles. Along with a number of drug charges, Sizemore has also faced battery against women charges. Those charges, arising last year, stemmed from a Utah woman who claimed that Sizemore groped her at a photo shoot when she was 11.

According to the lawsuit, filed in May and seeking $3 million in damages, Kiersten Pyke alleged the incident occurred during the 2003 production of the movie Born Killers and left her with lifelong issues, including post-traumatic stress and addiction to drugs and alcohol.

Her claims were supported by a number of witnesses, who claimed that Pyke had told her parents that Sizemore touched her genitals. The alleged incident reportedly occurred while Sizemore and the child were sitting for still photos.

The incident was initially investigated in 2003, but charges were not filed due to issues with evidence and witnesses. Sizemore, whose credits include Saving Private Ryan and Pearl Harbor, was reportedly dropped by his talent agency and managers and was asked to leave the set, though following the investigation he claimed he was allowed back on the set.

Sizemore denied the allegations, stating “I admit I have made many poor choices in my life. However, I did not in any way inappropriately touch Ms. Pyke and I am determined to be exonerated.”