Actor Jason Patric's Brother Struck and Killed by Bus

Jason Patric is mourning the loss of his brother. TMZ reports that The Lost Boys actor's younger brother, Jordan Miller, was struck and killed by a bus in New Jersey. Law enforcement sources told the outlet that Miller was walking across the street on Wednesday afternoon when a transit bus hit him while it was making a left turn. While he was initially in serious condition after being rushed to a local hospital, he was later pronounced dead.

Detectives in the Fort Lee Police Department are investigating the incident to figure out if it was on accident or purpose. Miller was 56. TMZ reportedly reached out to Patric's team but has yet to receive a comment. Not much else is known about the severity of Miller's injuries and how long after he was admitted to the hospital that he passed away, but a tragedy, nonetheless.

Jordan Miller was Jason Patric's younger brother by a year, and the two also have an older sister, Jennifer. All three are the children of Academy Award-nominated actor and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Jason Miller and actress Linda Miller. Their maternal grandfather was actor and comedian Jackie Gleason. They also have a half-brother through their father, actor Joshua John Miller known for the horror comedy The Final Girls and the USA Network drama Queen of the South.

Jason Patric is best known for his roles in The Lost Boys, Rush, Sleepers, Narc, and The Alamo. Most recently, he can be seen in the horror comedy film Til Death Do Us Part. He has five other projects in the works, but it's unknown if he will need to take time off in order to deal with his brother's sudden death. His next film coming out is Armored, which is in post-production and is set to release in June of this year.

According to NY Daily News, Miller was a Port Authority Bus Terminal customer service representative. In a statement, Port Authority of New York and New Jersey chairman Kevin J. O'Toole addressed his passing, noting he had "met Jordan over a dozen years ago, and he had left a lasting impression. Jordan literally died on his way to work as the happy warrior that he was."

O'Toole also shared that Miller was "an avid runner who completed the New York City Marathon for 13 consecutive years, which says something about his focus and commitment to a goal." Miller was the father to 19-year-old son, Jack Miller.