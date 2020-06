Corey Feldman Mourns 'Lost Boys' Director Joel Schumacher in Passionate, All-Caps Tweets

Actor Corey Feldman has offered a heartfelt tribute to late filmmaker Joel Schumacher, hours after news of his death was made public on Monday. In a series of tweets, typed in all-caps, Feldman spoke highly of Schumacher and even spoke frankly about how he intervened in some of his earlier drug abuse instances.

The 1987 horror flick The Lost Boys was the fourth film directed by Schumacher, and his second to feature members of "The Brat Pack," a roster of young Hollywood stars. This included both Feldman and Corey Haim, which Feldman credits to giving birth to "The Two Coreys" phenomenon. Feldman played Edgar Frog, a self-proclaimed vampire hunter who makes friends with Sam (Haim) who's just moved to town. It also served as Feldman's introduction to drugs, which Schumacher did his best to prevent. While he managed to keep Feldman sober for a spell, the actor admitted that he had to go through what he had to go through.

Some of these subjects were also touched on in Feldman's documentary, (My) Truth: The Rape of Coreys, which chronicles allegations of abuse both he and Haim endured in their early days in Hollywood. This included claiming that Charlie Sheen had sexually assaulted Haim, a claim which Sheen vehemently denies.