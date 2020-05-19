Annie Glenn Dead: John Glenn's Wife Dies and Social Media Is Devastated
Social media is in a state of mourning following Tuesday's news that Annie Glenn has died from coronavirus complications. Glenn passed away Tuesday morning at a nursing home near family in St. Paul, Minnesota, at the age of 100. Her death came four years after the Dec. 2016 death of her husband, astronaut and U.S. Sen. John Glenn, who died at 95, and just months after she celebrated her 100th birthday.
At the time of his passing, Glenn and her husband had been married for 73 years. They had first met when they were children and had become engaged just before John left to train in the Marine Corps. Together, they shared two children, Carolyn Ann Glenn and John David Glenn.
While her husband became known as the first American to orbit the Earth, Glenn became known as an advocate for those with communication disorders, as she herself had suffered from a severe stutter for much of her life. Reflecting on her legacy, Trevor Brown, the dean of the John Glenn College of Public Affairs, remembered Glenn as a "special kind of public hero" who "conquered her own personal challenge" and went on to use "her position as the spouse of a prominent public person to help advocate for others who struggled as she did."
News of her death has understandably rocked social media. After the first reports surfaced, many flocked to Twitter to pay tribute to Glenn and the impact she had. Keep scrolling to see some of those tributes.
We mourn the loss of Annie Glenn — an inspirational voice to many of us over the years. She was a source of strength to her husband John during his time in the space program and US Senate, overcoming challenges and become an American hero in her own right. pic.twitter.com/FAV0WUF1IJ— National Air and Space Museum (@airandspace) May 19, 2020
Fran and I were saddened to learn of the death of Annie Glenn. She was always kind and gracious to us whenever we saw her. This is a very sad day for all Ohioans. Annie Glenn represented all that is good about our country. https://t.co/Jz9eTxOtSp— Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) May 19, 2020
John Glenn was a quiet hero, and his wife was an integral part of their joint American journey. Godspeed, Annie Glenn. https://t.co/hdMOMt0SDP— David Corn (@DavidCornDC) May 19, 2020
Annie Glenn a wonderful lady inspiring and intelligent. Incredible role model for anyone especially those who are or feel different or challenged in any way. No matter your circumstances or your age never stop trying to improve your situation. https://t.co/WhXYF0xj48— Patricia Sevier (@grandmoo1970) May 19, 2020
My family and I join all Ohioans in mourning the death of Annie Glenn. Through 73 years of marriage, she was a woman of grace, warm humor & quiet courage who proved that she too had “the Right Stuff” to become a true American legend. Our deepest sympathies are w/ the Glenn Family— John Kasich (@JohnKasich) May 19, 2020
How unfortunate. A life well lived. Sympathies to her family. Thank you for sharing your John and yourself with us.— Leslie McCarthy (@LeslieM3355) May 19, 2020
Very sad news.
Annie Glenn was an amazing presence — kind, stoic, and determined to change the world.
May she and the Senator be rejoined to explore new galaxies.
Godspeed, Mrs. Glenn. https://t.co/7HluW5QmJc— Holly Kinnamon (@HollyKinnamon) May 19, 2020
Annie Glenn, an American treasure. May her memory be a blessing. pic.twitter.com/irjtvT5kjD— Chris Redfern (@ChrisRedfern419) May 19, 2020
Heartbreaking news. Annie Glenn was a champion for those with disabilities, had a fierce passion for Ohio, and truly cared about others. Her energy could light up any room, and her impact on our state and nation is immeasurable. Thank you for everything, Annie. https://t.co/f7Ht5GEnGV— Chad Ellwood (@ChadEllwood) May 19, 2020
Rest in peace, Annie Glenn. In her own way, she was every bit the hero that her husband, John, was. https://t.co/h63tSEzSK4— John Johnston (@John_Johnston) May 19, 2020
Annie Glenn is now with her husband John once again.. a love that surpasses life on this earth & now extends to the Heaven above🙌❤️ #LoveStory https://t.co/e0mBs7hjDo— Cynthia S. Brown (@cyndiblaw1) May 19, 2020
So sad to learn of the passing of Annie Glenn at 100. She was a true hero in her work to inspire those w/disabilities & support for public service. It was an honor to know Mrs. Glenn & I will cherish the everlasting impact she had on me during my time & alumni w/ @Glenn_college.— Stephen White (@StephenWhiteOH) May 19, 2020
Godspeed, Annie Glenn. She and her husband John, truly great Ohioans, have long been among my biggest heroes. Take a moment to read about Annie Glenn’s amazing life. https://t.co/AeKguOiobN— Anne Ralph (@aerwrites) May 19, 2020
Ohio lost a great treasure today in Annie Glenn. She stood strong for what she believed in and was a tireless advocate for those who needed a voice. She and John are Ohio-born heroes who we will never forget. @TinaHusted1 & I will have the Glenn family in our prayers today. pic.twitter.com/upIOIyLxRX— Jon Husted (@JonHusted) May 19, 2020