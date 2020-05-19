Annie Glenn Dead: John Glenn's Wife Dies and Social Media Is Devastated

Social media is in a state of mourning following Tuesday's news that Annie Glenn has died from coronavirus complications. Glenn passed away Tuesday morning at a nursing home near family in St. Paul, Minnesota, at the age of 100. Her death came four years after the Dec. 2016 death of her husband, astronaut and U.S. Sen. John Glenn, who died at 95, and just months after she celebrated her 100th birthday.

At the time of his passing, Glenn and her husband had been married for 73 years. They had first met when they were children and had become engaged just before John left to train in the Marine Corps. Together, they shared two children, Carolyn Ann Glenn and John David Glenn.

While her husband became known as the first American to orbit the Earth, Glenn became known as an advocate for those with communication disorders, as she herself had suffered from a severe stutter for much of her life. Reflecting on her legacy, Trevor Brown, the dean of the John Glenn College of Public Affairs, remembered Glenn as a "special kind of public hero" who "conquered her own personal challenge" and went on to use "her position as the spouse of a prominent public person to help advocate for others who struggled as she did."

News of her death has understandably rocked social media. After the first reports surfaced, many flocked to Twitter to pay tribute to Glenn and the impact she had. Keep scrolling to see some of those tributes.