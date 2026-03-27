Actor Found Dead in Jail Cell: John Alford Was 54

Disgraced British actor John Alford was found dead in his prison cell just two months after being convicted of sexually assaulting two teenage girls. He was 54.

Alford, who is known for his roles on the British children’s series Grange Hill and the drama London’s Burning, was found dead at HM Prison Bure in Norfolk, England, on March 13, a prison spokesperson confirmed to the BBC.

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Former London’s Burning actor John Alford outside St Albans Magistrates’ Court, Hertfordshire, where he is charged with four counts of sexual activity with a child, and two counts relating to a second female – of sexual assault and assault by penetration on Tuesday August 26, 2025. (Photo by Jordan Pettitt/PA Images via Getty Images)

“As with all deaths in custody, the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman will investigate,” the statement read. No cause of death has been released as of this time.

Alford, born John Shannon, reported to prison on Jan. 14 after being sentenced to more than eight years in prison for sexually assaulting the two teenage girls, ages 15 and 14, according to the BBC.

Alford stood trial for the sexual assault in 2024 after being accused of purchasing vodka for the girls after they had come back to a friend’s home after a night out at the pub in 2022. He was ultimately found guilty on four counts of sexual activity with the 14-year-old girl and of sexual assault and assault by penetration on the 15-year-old girl.

Scottish-born English actor John Alford, circa 1988. (Photo by Tim Roney/Getty Images)

Alford denied the charges against him, and when the verdict was issued, the actor shouted, “Wrong, I didn’t do this!” as per the BBC.

Alford had previous run-ins with the law stretching back to the 1990s, including drunk driving and disorderly behavior. In 1999, he was convicted of supplying cocaine and cannabis to an undercover journalist conducting a sting, for which he served nine months in prison. The stint behind bars that same year resulted in his firing from London’s Burning, which he had originally joined in 1993.



