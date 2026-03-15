Michael B. Jordan’s Whole Family Accompanies Him on the Oscars Red Carpet

Michael B. Jordan has the support of his immediate family at the 2026 Oscars. The Sinners star is nominated for Best Actor at this year’s award ceremony.

Jordan was dressed to impress in a sophisticated black suit with buttons going up the front, but it was his entourage who turned heads. The Wire staple posed alongside his mom Donna, dad Michael, brother Khalid, and sister Jamila.

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Jordan has been open about his mother’s unwavering support in his career. He shouted out the sacrifices she made for him in a throwback Instagram video for People ahead of the big day. “[My mom’s] been on so many auditions with me, left school early, left work early,” he said in the clip. “She’d drive me over to the city—sometimes two, three times a day—for auditions when I was little. I know just as much as it means to me, it means probably more to her.”

When named PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man of the Year in 2020, he joked about how excited the women in his life were. “The women in my family are proud of this one,” the actor joked at the time. “I’m just grateful,” he continued. “Honestly, it’s like they all have had such an impact on me and who I am and how I approach each day. Without that, a lot of things about me just wouldn’t be the same. So it all comes back to that foundation. I’m really thankful for that.”

Despite his parents’ support, they didn’t have backgrounds in Hollywood. Vanity Fair reports his father worked as a supervisor at John F. Kennedy Airport in Queens, N. Y., and went on to start a catering business. His mother worked as a guidance counselor at Michael B.’s middle school, as well as a teacher at his high school.