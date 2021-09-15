Actor Charged After Allegedly Striking and Killing Man With His Car

A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against actor Rajat Bedi after reportedly hitting a man with his car in Mumbai. The victim, Rajesh Ramsingh Doot, was taken to the Cooper Hospital where he is said to be in critical condition. No arrests have been made as of yet.

The incident took place on Monday evening around 6:30 p.m. Hindustan Times reports Bedi was on his way home from work when he ran into Rajesh. Babita Doot, the victim’s wife claims her husband was intoxicated at the time of the accident and obtained significant injuries to the back of his head. “The incident occurred at 6.30 pm when my husband was returning from work and he was drunk. Actor Rajat Bedi, who was driving his car, hit my husband when he was crossing the road. He fell down, sustaining injuries to the back of his head,” Doot shared with India Today.

The actor allegedly helped him to the hospital and made sure he was admitted, promising that he would assist Doot’s family however he could. Though, Doot says he later left that night and they haven’t seen him since. “At the hospital, Bedi told us that my husband suddenly came in front of the car. He assured to help us and said that both he and his driver Suresh were there at the hospital. But after some time, he said he was leaving briefly, but never came back,” Babita said. The doctor treating Babita’s husband says: “His condition is too critical, as he sustained head injuries. He is in the ICU and on oxygen support. He urgently needs blood.”

Rajat is known for his roles in mostly non-American films. He portrayed the villain Raj Saxena, in Koi Mil Gaya, where he was joined by lead actors Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta. He also played an antagonist in Salman Khan and Govinda movie, Partner. His other movies include Rakht, Life Mein Kabhie Kabhiee, and Aksar. He’s also a father of two children, Anshika, 13, and Tejasvi, 7.