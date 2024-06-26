Actor Bill Cobbs Dead at 90, Best Known for 'Night at the Museum' and 'The Bodyguard'

The longtime actor has had over 200 roles across his career since breaking out in the 70s.

Veteran actor Bill Cobbs, best known from his numerous TV roles, The Bodyguard and Night at the Museum, has died. He was 90 years old.

Cobbs' publicist confirmed his passing, noting he died at his home on Tuesday night in Inland Empire, California. His career spans back to the '70s, with TMZ noting he has 200 movie and television credits on his resume. His last credited role came in 2023\, with at least one upcoming project completed.

Most audiences will remember him from his role in Night at the Museum alongside Hollywood legends Dick Van Dyke and Mickey Rooney. He also had roles in Air Bud, The Hudsucker Proxy, The Bodyguard with Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner, and a very memorable role in Demolition Man alongside Wesley Snipes and Sylvester Stallone.

Cobbs was likely set to return in the sequel to Oz the Great and Powerful that is in development, reprising his role as Master Tinker. His feature film debut came in 1974's The Taking of Pelham One Two Three, which you should drop everything and watch immediately.

He won a Daytime Emmy Award for his work on the kids TV show Dino Dana, winning for Outstanding Limited Performance in a Daytime Program. He just celebrated his 90th birthday on June 16, something his brother shared his entire family was able to share with him, calling Cobbs a "beloved partner, big brother, uncle, surrogate parent, godfather and friend."

No official cause of death has been shared, but Cobbs had recently battled pneumonia. "As a family, we are comforted knowing Bill has found peace and eternal rest with his Heavenly Father. We ask for your prayers and encouragement during this time," Thomas Cobbs added.