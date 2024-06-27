Actor Alex Araya Found Dead After 2 Women Allegedly Robbed Him

Chilean actor Alex Araya was discovered dead in his Airbnb rental in Medellín, Colombia. The 42-year-old performer's untimely death on June 7 has sparked an investigation into what appears to be a case of robbery and possible drugging.

According to reports from Chilean newspaper La Tercera, Araya had arrived in Medellín on June 1 for what was supposed to be an 11-day stay. On the evening of June 6, he went on a Tinder date with two women. Eduardo Araya, the actor's brother, revealed that Alex entered his rented accommodation with the two women around 11:30 PM. Security footage showed only the women exiting the premises approximately two hours later.

The grim discovery was made the following day when a cleaning service employee arrived at the Airbnb around noon. She found Araya's lifeless body lying face down in the residence. Preliminary examinations indicated no visible signs of violence on the actor's remains, which are currently at the local morgue awaiting an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Authorities are now in pursuit of the two women last seen with Araya. Eduardo Araya believes the women are part of a larger criminal operation, stating to La Tercera, "There are more people involved. They are part of a group that is dedicated to doing these types of things." He revealed that the suspects allegedly stole his brother's credit cards and mobile phone, using them to pay for Uber rides and make purchases at a jewelry shop.

The Araya family suspects that the actor may have fallen victim to "burundanga," also known as scopolamine. This potent sedative, often referred to as "devil's breath," is notorious in Colombia for its use in robberies and assaults. When administered surreptitiously, usually in drinks, it can render victims unconscious and highly suggestible, making them vulnerable to theft and other crimes.

The U.S. State Department has been actively warning travelers about the dangers associated with burundanga. In a June 2023 travel advisory, they cautioned that the drug could "render a victim unconscious up to 24 hours or more" and, in larger doses, potentially "cause respiratory failure and death." The agency reported an alarming 50,000 unconfirmed cases of burundanga-related druggings in Colombia in the previous year alone.

Araya's death marks the 29th fatality of a foreign visitor in Medellín this year, highlighting a disturbing trend in the city. Just days before Araya's incident, a 25-year-old American man was found dead in a hotel room in the El Poblado neighborhood. In another similar case, U.S. Border Patrol agent Jaime Cisneros, 54, was discovered deceased in his hotel on May 31 after being seen entering with a woman who later left alone.

These incidents have prompted increased scrutiny of tourist safety in Colombia, particularly concerning the use of dating apps. In January, the U.S. Embassy in Colombia issued an advisory specifically warning about the risks associated with online dating platforms. The embassy noted that several recent deaths pointed to "possible drugging, robbery, and overdose and several involve the use of online dating applications."

The embassy strongly advised visitors to consider meeting only in public places and to avoid isolated locations such as residences or hotel rooms. They also recommended establishing safety protocols with hotel staff when inviting new acquaintances to accommodations. In response to the growing concerns, Tinder issued its own safety advisory in January, urging users to exercise additional caution when meeting matches in person.

The circumstances surrounding Araya's death have also raised questions about the regulation of short-term rentals in Medellín. Local news outlet Noticias Caracol reported that the Airbnb where Araya was staying was not officially registered to operate as a rental property, highlighting potential gaps in oversight and safety measures for tourists using such accommodations.