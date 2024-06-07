Actor Alan Scarfe Dies of Colon Cancer

Actor Alan Scarfe died of colon cancer on April 28 at his residence in Longueuil, Quebec. At 77, Scarfe left behind a body of work that spanned theater, television, and literature. As a commanding actor with a diverse range of roles, he captured audiences' attention.

Alan John Scarfe was born on June 8, 1946, in Harpenden, England. His parents, Gladys and Neville, both university professors, relocated the family to Vancouver during Scarfe's youth. After completing his secondary education at Lord Byng Secondary School in Vancouver, Scarfe's quest for theatrical knowledge brought him back home.

He honed his craft at the prestigious London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art from 1964 to 1966. From the beginning, his ambition was clear. "I wanted to be a great classical actor in the long tradition of Burbage, Garrick, Kean, Booth, Olivier," he said, per The Hollywood Reporter. "Forty-five years ago when I began, it was still possible to think in such a romantic, idealistic way."

Over two decades, Scarfe's theatrical aspirations took him across Europe, the United States, and Canada. He graced the stages of the Stratford Festival for eight seasons and the Shaw Festival for two, both in Ontario, immersing himself in the works of Shakespeare. His dedication culminated in a Broadway debut in 1988, where he portrayed Macduff in a production of Macbeth, sharing the stage with Christopher Plummer and Glenda Jackson.

In the 1990s, Scarfe's career began to take a cinematic turn. He relocated to Los Angeles with his family in 1989, where his charismatic presence found a new medium. He became a go-to actor for villain roles, notably as the diabolical Nigel Griffith in the action flick Double Impact (1991), squaring off against Jean-Claude Van Damme's dual roles. The following year, he portrayed the evil Internal Affairs chief Herman Walters in Lethal Weapon III.

However, it was in science fiction that Scarfe found an unexpected niche. He appeared in multiple Star Trek series, portraying various alien characters. "Science fiction on film and television, especially if you are playing some kind of alien character with fantastic make-up, is great for actors with a strong stage background," he said in a 2007 interview. "The productions need that kind of size and intensity of performance. You can't really mumble if you're a Klingon."

His most notable television role came in the UPN sci-fi series Seven Days, where he portrayed Dr. Bradley Talmadge, the director of the Backstep Project operations, appearing in all 66 episodes across three seasons from 1998 to 2001. In 2002, Scarfe returned to Canada, where he co-starred with his son, actor Jonathan Scarfe (ER, Raising the Bar, Van Helsing), in the 2003 telefilm Burn: The Robert Wraight Story. His filmography also includes The Bay Boy (1984), Deserters (1984), Iron Eagle II (1988), and The Hamster Cage (2005).

Beyond acting, Scarfe was a published author. His literary debut, The Revelation of Jack the Ripper, hit shelves in 2017. He swiftly followed with The Carnivore Trilogy: The Vampires of Juarez, The Demons of 9/11, and The Mask of the Holy Spirit, initially penning under the anagram Clanash Farjeon.

Scarfe's second wife, actress Barbara March, known for her role as the villainous Lursa in three Star Trek series, passed away from cancer in August 2019 at 65. They had met at Stratford and were married from 1979 until her death. His first marriage was to actress Sara Botsford. Scarfe is survived by his son Jonathan; his daughter Tosia, a musician and composer; her husband Austin, who cared for Scarfe in his final days; his grandchildren Kai and Hunter; and his brother, Colin.