Action Star Cedric 'Beastie' Jones, Who Starred With Chris Pratt in 'The Terminal List', Dead at 46

Actor and boxer Cedric "Beastie" Jones passed away on Oct. 16 at the age of 46, his company, Beastie Boxing, announced on Instagram. "Cedric was a loving father, devoted husband, caring son, brother, community leader, and incredible friend who inspired others," the gym wrote on Oct. 20. "He genuinely wanted everyone to become the best version of themselves. He was a gift."

The company continued, "Cedric had dedicated his life to helping people in and out of the gym. As founder of both Beastie Boxing and the BMoved Foundation, he inspired and helped people achieve what they previously thought impossible." The cause of his death has not been disclosed.

Jones, who acted alongside Chris Pratt in The Magnificent Seven and The Terminal List, according to Daily Mail, was honored in a memorial run held in Manhattan Beach, California, on Oct. 22. Beastie Boxing organized the event to pay tribute to him and extend sympathy to his family, with one post mentioning, "He leaves behind a loving wife and three lovely minor children." In honor of his passing, his wife, fashion stylist Barbie Jones, shared a memorial flier, posting, "Run with Us…As we Celebrate my Husband's Legacy!!!"

When The Terminal List was released, Jones wrote on his Instagram, "I had the pleasure of working with @prattprattpratt on a couple of times. He has been down to earth every time and always showed his faith. He actually stopped filming to pray for my wife and kids while on set because of an accident." In an interview for Pulse Magazine's Winter 2023 issue, the personal trainer said he grew up in Macon, Ga., and considered himself a "theater kid" since age 7.

After achieving his associate degree in dance at a performing arts academy in Atlanta, Jones moved to Los Angeles with only $5,000. A year after he lived on the streets, he eventually found success in boxing and Hollywood, including appearing in the 2022 movie Emancipation. "My story is not over," he told the outlet. "I want to leave a mark. When people speak my name, I want them to relate it to hope, inspiration, being able to thrive and go get it."

On Sept. 13, Jones posted a final Instagram message encouraging his followers to "get focused." "Stop strolling and worrying about what people are saying. People will talk — don't listen, people will point — don't look their way, people will write about you — don't give them your time," the caption read. Jones is seen in a video working out in the gym, urging his followers to live life to the fullest. In addition to BMoved Gym, he established the BMoved Foundation with the objective of helping those in need. Jones' other film credits include Southpaw, Princess Of The Row, and Marshall County.