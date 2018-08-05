Abby Lee Miller Is All Smiles During Chemo Treatment

Abby Lee Miller got to pamper herself without leaving the hospital after her latest chemotherapy treatment.

The Dance Moms star was treated to new fingernail and toenail polish from her hospital bed Saturday.

Miller, 51, shared a photo from her hospital bed in Los Angeles Saturday. She showed off the Becca Cosmetics makeup products she received from dancer Chloe Folce and her mother, Liz.

“All the poison they pump into me is really taking a toll on my skin! A great big THANK YOU to @chloefolce and her mom, Liz @beccacosmetics for my ginormous tin of skincare products and make up! Love it,” Miller wrote.

She also shared a photo of the different shades of nail polish on her Instagram Story, asking fans which one she should get. Later, Miller posted a video of the beautician applying her purple toenail polish.

Miller finished her fifth round of chemotherapy on June 20, and has continued to share photos of her progress on Instagram. In one photo, she smiled while trying on “silly wigs.” On July 28, she shared a photo of herself doing stretches.

“I’m warming up for National Dance Day! Today is the day, so make sure you take a moment to put a little wiggle, a big grande jete or even a kick ball change in your life! Living on the dance floor,” she wrote.

On July 31, Miller shared a photo of Abby Lee Dance School Company dancers Elliana Walmsley and Maesi Caes visiting her in the hospital.

“I guess it doesn’t matter where I am or what I’m doing the kids always migrate right toward me! I guess I’m more fun than their moms,” she wrote. “[Laugh out loud].”

Miller started her fifth round of chemotherapy on July 16, but her cancer battle is far from over.

“My 5th round of Chemo begins tonight! 4 Down and 2 to go! Cycle five officially begins,” she wrote.

Miller has been battling Burkitt Lymphoma, a form of Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, since she was diagnosed in April. After her time in prison for bankruptcy fraud, she also had emergency back surgery.

The reality TV star has been providing fans with regular updates and is hopeful to return to television. Lifetime confirmed that Miller is working with the network on casting an eighth season of Dance Moms.

The DanceMomsCasting.com site was also launched, providing a link for parents with children who want to dance to register. Final callbacks in front of Miller are scheduled for Sept. 8 and 9.

Photo credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images