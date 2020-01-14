Abby Huntsman, Former ‘The View’ Co-Host, Posts Exciting Instagram Photo After Her Exit

Abby Huntsman said goodbye to The View on Monday after serving as a co-host for a year and a half, stepping down to help run her father, Jon Huntsman Jr.’s, campaign for governor in Utah. After her final show aired, she used Instagram to share a post reflecting on her next chapter, posting a photo of herself on The View overlaid with a quote about her dad’s campaign.

“I couldn’t be more excited to go help someone that I love,” the message read. “It’s not often in life that you get these moments to go fight for something that you are so passionate about.”

Huntsman captioned the photo simply with two red heart emojis and an American flag emoji.

The mom of three will be serving as the senior advisor for her father’s campaign. Jon Huntsman Jr. was the 16th governor of Utah, serving from 2005 to 2009. He then worked as the U.S. Ambassador to China and accepted a position as the U.S. Ambassador to Russia in 2017. On The View on Monday, his daughter shared that she may end up returning to the show after the race, avoiding co-host Joy Behar‘s question but later saying, “You never know.”

“I told my dad, ‘If The View taught me anything, it taught me how to fight,’” Huntsman added. “So whoever’s running against my dad, you better be worried!”

The 33-year-old began serving as a co-host on The View in September 2018 at the beginning of Season 22.

“Family has always been my number one priority, and is where I need to be focused at this time,” Huntsman said in a statement on Monday, via PEOPLE. “We are incredibly close and are there to support and help each other when it matters. It’s not often there is a political campaign that involves someone you love and believe in, but this is one of them.

“I’m so thankful for this opportunity and for ABC believing in me,” she continued. “It was always a dream to sit at The View table. I have the deepest gratitude for all of my co-hosts and the team at The View who don’t get enough credit for what they do every day — I’ve learned so much from each of them and this will always be a special place to me.”

